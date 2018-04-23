Kate Middleton Is Reportedly in Labor with the Newest Royal Baby

Royal baby number three is finally on its way! Kate Middleton is reportedly in labor, according to a statement from Kensington Palace.

The Telegraph reports that "the Duchess has been admitted to the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in central London," Kensington Palace has announced.

Revealing the news on their official Twitter account, it was announced that "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour. The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour.



The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

Any minute now, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, will have a new baby brother or sister. The baby's gender has yet to be revealed, though Prince William may have accidentally let it slip that they are having a boy.

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

When the royal baby does arrive, he or she will have a very impressive title. If it's a girl, she will be Her Royal Highness Princess (Name) of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. If the baby is a boy, he will be His Royal Highness Prince (Name) of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.



The new baby will be fifth in line for the throne—and if it's is a boy, Princess Charlotte will make history, being the first female royal to not lose her spot in line for the throne. Before the Queen created the Succession to the Crown Act 2013, a male heir would bump an older female royal out of the line of succession.

However, it's unlikely we will never see Charlotte or the new baby with the crown during our lifetime. And now, we wait!