Anna Faris Just Responded to Chris Pratt's "Divorce Sucks" Comment

It's been eight months since Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced they would be getting divorced, and the world is still not over it. This week, Pratt opened about the strain of divorce in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"Divorce sucks," he said. "But at the end of the day, we've got a great kid who's got two parents who love him very much. And we're finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It's not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better."



Just one day later, Faris responded to Pratt's "divorce sucks" comment—most importantly, she agreed with him.

"We have a great friendship. We really do. And we always have," Faris said during a radio interview on SiriusXM Hits 1. "And yeah, it’s always tough to envision your future as one thing, but I think there’s a lot of love."



"In what we do, there’s so much unpredictability," she continued. "I think that it’s a lesson learned a little bit in terms of keeping relationships a little more private potentially, even though I don’t wanna. I pride myself on being a pretty open person, but I don’t know. It’s tough when you’re under the scrutiny."



Faris and Pratt announced they would be legally separating in a post on Instagram last August.

The photo shows screenshot of a text with the message: "We are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together. Anna Faris and Chris Pratt."