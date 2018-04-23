Channing Tatum Spent His First Post-Split Appearance Hanging Out With ‘Bachelor’ Arie Luyendyk Jr.

This weekend, Channing Tatum stepped out for his first public appearance since announcing the news of his split from Jenna Dewan. Unfortunately, he spent that public appearance hanging out with Bachelor jerk Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Why, Channing? WHYYYYYYYYYYY?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The two bros spent Sunday together at the Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama, Us Weekly reports. Luyendyk posted a photo of himself with Channing, captioned, "Such a great dude! Fun meeting @channingtatum and getting to lead the field to green in the @Honda IndyCar."

While Luyendyk's fiancée, Lauren Burnham, was not present for the bro-fest, he did get Tatum to record a message for her on Instagram Stories. "What’s up, Lauren," the actor said in the video. "I’m about to do something stupid."

Tatum also commemorated the day on Instagram, posting a collage of pictures of himself (and Luyendyk) at the racetrack. "Crazy fast couple laps in the rain!! Thanks @ariejr! And what an incredibly beautiful track Mr. Barber. Can’t wait to come back here and rip some hot laps," he wrote in the caption.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Tatum's ex, Jenna Dewan, also made her first public appearance since their split this weekend. By comparison, she attended the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's fifth annual St. Jude Hope & Heritage Gala in New York City, where she was honored as the organization's Humanitarian of the Year.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Dewan also spent the weekend hanging out with another guy—her father, Darryll Dewan, who she brought to the gala as her "date."

Love ya dad 💗 A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on Apr 21, 2018 at 10:00am PDT

Tatum and Dewan announced their decision to separate on April 2 with a joint statement released on Instagram.