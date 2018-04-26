Today's Top Stories
This is How Princess Charlotte Made Royal History
Duchess Catherine Kate Middleton Prince William Royal Baby hosputal
Best Twitter Reactions About the New Royal Baby
Biggest Questions After the 'Westworld' Premiere
Beyoncé's Second Coachella Performance Was Amazing
8 Gorgeous Royal Wedding Dresses to Shop Now

Prince William Struggled Not to Fall Asleep at His First Event Post-Royal Baby

Prince William was every new parent in the world who has ever had to go back to work too soon after welcoming a new baby. Just two days after welcoming his third child, a boy, with Kate Middleton, Will returned to his royal duties and attended the annual Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.

The father of three appears to be struggling to stay awake in a clip from the service that is going viral (as it deserves to):

William sat alongside his younger brother, Prince Harry, and his soon-to-be sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, at the service, where he looked truly exhausted.

Just. SO. TIRED.

Earlier today, before the whole almost-nodding-off-in-public thing, Will told reporters that everyone in the royal family was "in good form, luckily."

He even went so far as to praise the baby prince's sleeping habits, which seems like it might have been an exaggeration on Will's part.

"Sleeping’s going reasonably well so far, so he’s behaving himself which is good," William said.

Of course, fans sympathized with Will—especially fans who are parents themselves (or have ever had to spend the night with a newborn, for that matter).

Will and Kate welcomed the latest member of their family on Monday and introduced him to the world with a photo call on the steps of the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London later that day. While Kate looked amazing and totally composed during the official photo call, she (quite understandably) opted to skip the Anzac Day Service on Wednesday.

