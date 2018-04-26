Prince William Struggled Not to Fall Asleep at His First Event Post-Royal Baby

Prince William was every new parent in the world who has ever had to go back to work too soon after welcoming a new baby. Just two days after welcoming his third child, a boy, with Kate Middleton, Will returned to his royal duties and attended the annual Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.

The father of three appears to be struggling to stay awake in a clip from the service that is going viral (as it deserves to):

Life with a newborn baby. 😴😂 pic.twitter.com/I3c6bF5HkR — People (@people) April 25, 2018

William sat alongside his younger brother, Prince Harry, and his soon-to-be sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, at the service, where he looked truly exhausted.

Getty Images

Just. SO. TIRED.

Getty Images

Earlier today, before the whole almost-nodding-off-in-public thing, Will told reporters that everyone in the royal family was "in good form, luckily."

He even went so far as to praise the baby prince's sleeping habits, which seems like it might have been an exaggeration on Will's part.

"Sleeping’s going reasonably well so far, so he’s behaving himself which is good," William said.

Of course, fans sympathized with Will—especially fans who are parents themselves (or have ever had to spend the night with a newborn, for that matter).

People laughing at Prince William dozing off during the ceremony do not know what it’s like to spend the night with a newborn who doesn’t let you sleep. Become a parent first, then you’ll find it admirable that he has shown up at the ceremony, which started really early 😒 — T. (@teutabxl) April 25, 2018

Who cares? Leave the poor guy alone. He has a new baby and two young children. I’m surprised he wasn’t sound asleep and snoring! — JoJo (@tinbangerwife) April 25, 2018

He’s human after all A mans gotta sleep like everyone else. — shakil Ahmed (@shakahmed26) April 26, 2018

Will and Kate welcomed the latest member of their family on Monday and introduced him to the world with a photo call on the steps of the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London later that day. While Kate looked amazing and totally composed during the official photo call, she (quite understandably) opted to skip the Anzac Day Service on Wednesday.