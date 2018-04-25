Prince William Gave an Official Update on the Baby Prince

On Monday, Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their third child, a baby boy, and introduced him to the world with a photo call on the steps of the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London.

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

While the young prince's name has yet to be announced, William did give royal watchers an update about the new baby. The update came during an appearance at the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey Wednesday, which Will attended alongside his brother, Prince Harry, and soon-to-be sister-in-law, Meghan Markle.

Getty Images

When asked how the new baby is doing, People reports that Will replied, "Very well, thanks."

Everyone is "in good form, luckily," according to William—probably because the infant prince is so well-behaved. "Sleeping’s going reasonably well so far, so he’s behaving himself which is good," he added.

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

William also reportedly joked about possible baby names at the service, tossing out "Alexander" (one of George's middle names) and Jerry (???) as possibilities.

Prince William was heard making jokes today about possible #royalbabynames including Alexander (George’s middle name) and Jerry. Ok William, you are just playing with us now! Put the world out of its misery! #royalbaby #royalbaby3 — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) April 25, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

While Kate (very understandably) skipped the afternoon Anzac Day service, Will was in good spirits at his first royal engagement since the birth. He and his future sister-in-law even shared a sweet greeting at the event, exchanging kisses on the cheek.

Getty Images

The newest addition to the royal family was born Monday morning and weighed in at 8 lbs., 7 oz.—making him the largest of Kate's three children at birth. The new baby's birth also marked a history-making occasion for his big sister, Charlotte, who officially became the first female royal not to lose her place in the line of succession to a younger brother.