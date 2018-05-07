Taylor Swift Surprised a Hospitalized Fan Who Couldn't Make it to Her Concert

Taylor Swift has been known to surprise her fans, and the singer was at it again this weekend, visiting a Swiftie who had been hospitalized and couldn't make it to her concert on Saturday.

Isabella McCune had tickets to the Reputation singer's show in Glendale, Arizona, but couldn't make it due to burn injuries from a fire pit explosion on St. Patrick's Day. When a local news team interviewed the 8-year-old after the accident, she told reporters she wished Swift could stop by the hospital while she was in town—so, of course, Taylor did just that.

Taylor Swift visited Isabella, an 8 year old girl at the hospital in Arizona today. pic.twitter.com/kTXiKIjkfH — SWIFTIES™ (@SwiftiesIndia) May 6, 2018

Swift arrived at the hospital with gifts for Isabella, who reportedly has been listening to the Grammy Award–winner's music as a distraction through her multiple surgeries.

"Taylor took time out of her busy, busy schedule and sat down on the bed next to Isabella. She brought her a bag with goodies from her tour," Isabella's mom, Lilly McCune told People. "She said she had to meet her because she was so inspired by her story and honored that her music helped her."

Isabella has undergone 11 operations since the accident in March, and more than 50 percent of her body has been covered in skin grafts. Her mom said Swift's music has been the only thing helping her through the recovery.

“Isabella has to go through painful, horrific dressing changes," Lilly said. "During the changes, the staff has been asking how they can help her deal with her pain, something that would distract her. She said if she were to listen to Taylor Swift music, it would be a good distraction. So they turn on the music for her.”

Since Isabella had to miss the show this weekend, Swift invited her to come to any other show when she feels ready.

“I believe she will continue to listen to her music and it will give her strength,” Lilly said. “The music will have such a deeper meaning to her now.”

