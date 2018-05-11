Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Are French Kissing Again

Last night, exes Bella Hadid and The Weeknd (a.k.a. Abel Tesfaye) were spotted kissing at the Magnum x Alexander Wang party in Cannes. Oh la la! Mon dieu! Zut alors! Etc! MAIS OUI! Despite earlier denials that they were canoodling en plein air (or, you know, just in public) again, the two were photographed French kissing (bonjour, they're at Cannes!) at the party:

According to reports, Bella and the Weeknd didn't arrive together, but greeted each other with a hug and a kiss on each cheek:

May 10: Bella and Abel Tesfaye at a Magnum party in Cannes. #MagnumCannes pic.twitter.com/3pMK6JAjkT — Hadid News (@HadidNews) May 10, 2018

A source told the The Los Angeles Times, the non-couple spent their night together in the VIP area, "huddled close together as he placed his hand on her back and they kissed intermittently."

They were also seen being affectionate and probably sharing some hilarious, important "Can't Feel My Face" jokes together:

The LA Times source says, "The couple were openly affectionate at the bash, with the musician looking on as Hadid took to the stage to dance in the DJ booth with her pals."



The Weeknd posted this photo to his Instagram stories last night:

Which looks a whole lot like the aforementioned DJ booth and two of Bella's aforementioned friends:



Splash News

Since the two split in 2016, there have been rumors of the exes getting back together (especially following The Weeknd's breakup with Selena Gomez), which both have denied.



Most recently, sources reported that the pair were seen "canoodling and being affectionate as she sat on his lap” at a Coachella party thrown by Kylie Jenner's boyfriend, Travis Scott, back in April. "They are 100 percent back together,” the source told Us Weekly.



"The Weeknd and Bella were sitting on each other’s laps and all over each other all night long," a source told People of the Coachella sighting. "They definitely looked like they were fully back together."



But Bella later denied the report, commenting on E News' Instagram, "It wasn't me" with a shrug face and detective emoji.

But now that there's photo evidence that they were kissing at Cannes... shrug face detective emoji?!?