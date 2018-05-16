Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato Just Released a Song Together, and It's Fire

Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato—two powerhouse women in the music industry—have teamed up to bring you an empowering anthem called "Fall in Line." The song, which just dropped today, encourages women to speak their minds and not be sorry about it.

Aguilera shared a photo on Instagram, and wrote, "I believe our paths were destined to cross and I am so proud to come together from the pasts we’ve overcome; to the strong women we are today! You are truly a GEM, I have immense love and respect for you! You are an inspiration for future young girls of your generation. Beautiful work!"

Lovato also shared a photo, and wrote, "It’s such an honor to lend my voice to this anthem for women with one of the most inspiring individuals I’ve ever met."

Aguilera and Lovato will reportedly perform "Fall in Line" together at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards this weekend.

The song will be on Aguilera's new album "Liberation," available June 15. Listen to it, below, and get pumped about a bunch of new Xtina jams coming out this summer.