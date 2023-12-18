Demi Lovato's Engagement Ring Is Worth Some $200K, According to One Jeweler

Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes, AKA "Jutes," got engaged over the weekend, just under two years since they first met, as Marie Claire previously reported.

Off the heels of this joyous news, People shared photos of the "Confident" singer's stunning engagement ring, as well as some details fans were longing for when it comes to the special piece of jewelry. The ring is a bespoke design from the jeweler Material Good.

"Demi Lovato's engagement ring showcases a 5ct dazzling pear-cut diamond," says Steven Stone’s leading diamond expert, Zack Stone.

"Beyond its exquisite beauty and brilliance, the uniqueness of the pear-shaped cut is linked to individuality and strong-mindedness. The teardrop aspect of the shape is also symbolically associated with tears of joy, making it a perfect choice for a proposal," Stone continues.

"Set in a solitaire setting, the sizeable diamond exudes elegance and simplicity. Inherently refined and minimalist, solitaire settings ensure that the rings centre stone is in the spotlight.

"This style harmonizes effortlessly with diverse fashion choices and personal preferences, making it an ideal fit for Demi, who has evolved into a cultural icon since her Disney days."

As for how much it's worth, the expert adds, "I’d estimate Demi’s engagement ring from Jordan to be worth $200,000."

While this is really, really, really not cheap, it is actually kinda modest compared to some celebs' engagement rings: Beyoncé's ginormous diamond is estimated at roughly $5 million, two of Jennifer Lopez' engagement rings have been valued at $5 million each, and one of Mariah Carey's engagement rings has been valued at $10 million, as reported by Brides. Whew!

A post shared by Demi Lovato A photo posted by ddlovato on

Lovato, who uses they/she pronouns, also shared photos from their engagement on Instagram, writing, "I’m still speechless ... last night was the best night of my life and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic..

"My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you.. every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you baby"

Stars came out en masse to congratulate Lovato on her lovely news, including Ashley Benson, Selma Blair, Sara Sampaio, and Alexandra Shipp.