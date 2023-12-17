Demi Lovato Is Engaged After a “Personal and Intimate” Proposal from Jordan “Jutes” Lutes

Congratulations are in order for Demi Lovato, who, after a “personal and intimate” proposal, is engaged to Jordan “Jutes” Lutes; the couple first went public with their romance in August 2022.

The two got engaged just yesterday in Los Angeles, People has confirmed. They met in January 2022 when they co-wrote Lovato’s song “Substance,” and Lutes proposed with a bespoke pear-shaped diamond solitaire engagement ring from New York City luxury jeweler Material Good. After Lutes popped the question, the pair headed to Craig’s, which People reports is “one of their favorite L.A. restaurants, to celebrate with their families.”

For Lovato’s 31st birthday in August, Lutes wrote of his now-fiancée “happy birthday to my best friend. you’re obvs the most beautiful and talented person to ever do it. but more importantly you’re weird af and u make me cry laughing.”

Earlier this year, Lovato told CBS Mornings “I definitely am in a really good place. I don’t know what I’m going to write about on my next album because I’m so happy. It’s a really good feeling…definitely a bunch of sappy love songs, for sure.” (In addition to co-writing “Substance” with Lovato, Lutes also has writing credits on “Happy Ending” and “City of Angels” from Lovato’s album Holy Fvck.)

Lovato told SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up in July that the two were “friends first and foremost”: “We became friends first,” Lovato said. “We were friends for several months and then we decided to start dating and, well, after we told each other how we felt.” And just as Lutes paid tribute to Lovato on their birthday, Lovato returned the favor back in March for Lutes’ big day, writing “I’ve waited my whole life to find you and I can’t wait to celebrate so many more birthdays together..you’re a literal dream come true and I’m so grateful to call you mine.”