Demi Lovato Is Engaged After a “Personal and Intimate” Proposal from Jordan “Jutes” Lutes

Congratulations are in order for Demi Lovato, who, after a “personal and intimate” proposal, is engaged to Jordan “Jutes” Lutes; the couple first went public with their romance in August 2022.
The two got engaged just yesterday in Los Angeles, People has confirmed. They met in January 2022 when they co-wrote Lovato’s song “Substance,” and Lutes proposed with a bespoke pear-shaped diamond solitaire engagement ring from New York City luxury jeweler Material Good. After Lutes popped the question, the pair headed to Craig’s, which People reports is “one of their favorite L.A. restaurants, to celebrate with their families.”
For Lovato’s 31st birthday in August, Lutes wrote of his now-fiancée “happy birthday to my best friend. you’re obvs the most beautiful and talented person to ever do it. but more importantly you’re weird af and u make me cry laughing.”
Earlier this year, Lovato told CBS Mornings “I definitely am in a really good place. I don’t know what I’m going to write about on my next album because I’m so happy. It’s a really good feeling…definitely a bunch of sappy love songs, for sure.” (In addition to co-writing “Substance” with Lovato, Lutes also has writing credits on “Happy Ending” and “City of Angels” from Lovato’s album Holy Fvck.)
Lovato told SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up in July that the two were “friends first and foremost”: “We became friends first,” Lovato said. “We were friends for several months and then we decided to start dating and, well, after we told each other how we felt.” And just as Lutes paid tribute to Lovato on their birthday, Lovato returned the favor back in March for Lutes’ big day, writing “I’ve waited my whole life to find you and I can’t wait to celebrate so many more birthdays together..you’re a literal dream come true and I’m so grateful to call you mine.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
