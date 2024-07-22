Shonda Rhimes, Mindy Kaling, Cardi B, and More Celebs React to Joe Biden Dropping Out of the Election
Public figures have a lot to say about this.
President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he was dropping out of the presidential race, and endorsing his vice-president Kamala Harris to replace him as the Democratic candidate for election in November.
Immediately after his historic announcement—which was made following weeks of pressure from fellow democrats who were concerned about Biden's fitness for office—celebrities came out in droves to express their feelings about the situation. Here's what they said.
Shonda Rhimes
The Grey's Anatomy producer shared a photo of President Biden on Instagram, writing, "Thank you for your extraordinary career of public service, @joebiden"
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
The Veep actress wrote on Instagram, "Thank you, President Biden, for your service and for your extraordinary leadership and for your love of this country and all its people."
Spike Lee
The BlacKkKlansman director wrote on Instagram alongside a portrait of Harris, "ONCE AGAIN A SISTA COMES TO DA RESCUE."
Lizzo
The "About Damn Time" singer shared a screenshot from a New York Times article reporting on the Biden news and wrote, "We are truly living in unprecedented times."
A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)
A photo posted by on
Cardi B
The "I Like It" singer had shared her thoughts following the disastrous debate between Biden and Donald Trump a few weeks ago, calling the president "selfish" for not dropping out and passing the baton to Harris in a social media video. She reposted the clip on X, writing, "AHAHAHAHA LETS GOOOOO I TOLD YALLL KAMALA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE THE 2024 candidate…..STOP FCKIN PLAYIN WITH ME !!!!!!!"
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
AHAHAHAHA LETS GOOOOO I TOLD YALLL KAMALA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE THE 2024 candidate…..STOP FCKIN PLAYIN WITH ME !!!!!!! https://t.co/IAJO5yo79rJuly 21, 2024
Barbra Streisand
The Funny Girl star said on X, "Joe Biden will go down in history as a man who accomplished significant achievements in his 4 year term. We should be grateful for his upholding of our democracy."
Joe Biden will go down in history as a man who accomplished significant achievements in his 4 year term. We should be grateful for his upholding of our democracy.July 21, 2024
FINNEAS
The musician shared a photo of himself with sister Billie Eilish and President Biden on Instagram with the caption, "I see a person putting the people before themselves and their pride today and for that, I have an enormous amount of respect."
Yvette Nicole Brown
The Community actress said on X, "Be forewarned, if you pop in here w/anything but “Let’s go! #TeamHarris!” I’m blocking you on sight.
"The need for us to show up & #VoteBlueUpAndDownTheBallot has not changed.
"Only the name on the top of our ticket has.
"Good vibes only.
"Let’s Go!x"
Be forewarned, if you pop in here w/anything but “Let’s go! #TeamHarris!” I’m blocking you on sight.The need for us to show up & #VoteBlueUpAndDownTheBallot has not changed. Only the name on the top of our ticket has. Good vibes only. Let’s Go!July 21, 2024
Jamie Lee Curtis
The Freaky Friday actress said on Instagram, "I support wholeheartedly @joebiden and his decision to step down and to endorse unreservedly @kamalaharris
"SHE IS TRUSTED AND TESTED and she is a fierce advocate for women's rights and people of color and her message is one of HOPE and UNITY for America at her time of great national divide."
Christie Brinkley
The supermodel shared Biden's statement on Instagram Stories and wrote simply, "Thank you @joebiden"
Mindy Kaling
The Office actress wrote alongside a photo of herself meeting Biden, "Thank you Mr. President."
Jon Stewart
The Daily Show host kept things simple, writing on X, "Legend."
Legend.July 21, 2024
Demi Lovato
On their Instagram Stories, the "Confident" singer shared a link to donate to the Democratic Party, and a photo of themself meeting Harris.
Ariana Grande
The "thank u next" singer shared a photo of President Biden and Vice-President Harris and a link to register to vote.
A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend)
A photo posted by on
Others who praised Biden's withdrawal include John Legend, Jimmy Kimmel, Robert DeNiro, Ellen DeGeneres, and of course, President Barack Obama, for whom Biden served as vice-president between 2008 and 2016.
Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we’ve also been reminded – again – that he’s a patriot of the highest order. Here’s my full statement: https://t.co/Bs2ZumFXxeJuly 21, 2024
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince George Looks So Grown Up in 11th Birthday Portrait Taken by Mom Kate
Also, he looks so much like his dad.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Replaces Her "Ben" Necklace With Diamond "Jennifer" Jewelry
The actress reportedly spent her second wedding anniversary away from her husband, Ben Affleck.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Joe Biden Has Dropped Out of the 2024 Presidential Race
"I believe it is in the best interests of my party and the country."
By Jenny Hollander Published
-
Demi Lovato Opens Up About Feeling "Defeated" Every Time They Went Back Into Inpatient Mental Health Treatment
They were admitted five times.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Lizzo Clarifies What, Exactly, She’s Quitting After Cryptic Instagram Post Five Days Ago
Is it music? Social media? Entrepreneurial ventures? Actually, none of the above.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Cardi B Says It’s Not Easy to Find Looks That Fit Her Body Type: “This Body Is Not Meant for a Size 2”
Cardi and her stylist, Kollin Carter, talked about opening up doors for women of different body types through their example as a team.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Normally Ultra-Confident Cardi B Says She “Lost Myself” Recently Because of Hateful Social Media Commenters
“It’s just like I was just afraid to do everything.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Joe Biden Is Put on the Spot About That Viral Taylor Swift 2024 Conspiracy Theory
"Where are you getting this information?" Biden joked.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Lizzo Reaches Inspiring Levels Of Cozy In A Blanket-Like Sweater Dress
I want to live in it.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Mariah Carey Is Newly Single After Seven Years—But Shakes It Off At the White House
Even POTUS bows down to the Queen of Christmas.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Demi Lovato's Engagement Ring Is Worth Some $200K, According to One Jeweler
That's...not cheap!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published