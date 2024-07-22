Shonda Rhimes, Mindy Kaling, Cardi B, and More Celebs React to Joe Biden Dropping Out of the Election

President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he was dropping out of the presidential race, and endorsing his vice-president Kamala Harris to replace him as the Democratic candidate for election in November.

Immediately after his historic announcement—which was made following weeks of pressure from fellow democrats who were concerned about Biden's fitness for office—celebrities came out in droves to express their feelings about the situation. Here's what they said.

Shonda Rhimes

The Grey's Anatomy producer shared a photo of President Biden on Instagram, writing, "Thank you for your extraordinary career of public service, @joebiden"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

The Veep actress wrote on Instagram, "Thank you, President Biden, for your service and for your extraordinary leadership and for your love of this country and all its people."

Spike Lee

The BlacKkKlansman director wrote on Instagram alongside a portrait of Harris, "ONCE AGAIN A SISTA COMES TO DA RESCUE."

Lizzo

The "About Damn Time" singer shared a screenshot from a New York Times article reporting on the Biden news and wrote, "We are truly living in unprecedented times."

Cardi B

The "I Like It" singer had shared her thoughts following the disastrous debate between Biden and Donald Trump a few weeks ago, calling the president "selfish" for not dropping out and passing the baton to Harris in a social media video. She reposted the clip on X, writing, "AHAHAHAHA LETS GOOOOO I TOLD YALLL KAMALA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE THE 2024 candidate…..STOP FCKIN PLAYIN WITH ME !!!!!!!"

Barbra Streisand

The Funny Girl star said on X, "Joe Biden will go down in history as a man who accomplished significant achievements in his 4 year term. We should be grateful for his upholding of our democracy."

FINNEAS

The musician shared a photo of himself with sister Billie Eilish and President Biden on Instagram with the caption, "I see a person putting the people before themselves and their pride today and for that, I have an enormous amount of respect."

Yvette Nicole Brown

The Community actress said on X, "Be forewarned, if you pop in here w/anything but “Let’s go! #TeamHarris!” I’m blocking you on sight.

"The need for us to show up & #VoteBlueUpAndDownTheBallot has not changed.

"Only the name on the top of our ticket has.

"Good vibes only.

"Let’s Go!x"

Jamie Lee Curtis

The Freaky Friday actress said on Instagram, "I support wholeheartedly @joebiden and his decision to step down and to endorse unreservedly @kamalaharris

"SHE IS TRUSTED AND TESTED and she is a fierce advocate for women's rights and people of color and her message is one of HOPE and UNITY for America at her time of great national divide."

Christie Brinkley

The supermodel shared Biden's statement on Instagram Stories and wrote simply, "Thank you @joebiden"

Christie Brinkley thanks Joe Biden after he stepped down from the presidential race.

Mindy Kaling

The Office actress wrote alongside a photo of herself meeting Biden, "Thank you Mr. President."

Mindy Kaling poses with Joe Biden at the White House in March 2023.

Jon Stewart

The Daily Show host kept things simple, writing on X, "Legend."

Demi Lovato

On their Instagram Stories, the "Confident" singer shared a link to donate to the Democratic Party, and a photo of themself meeting Harris.

Ariana Grande

The "thank u next" singer shared a photo of President Biden and Vice-President Harris and a link to register to vote.

Others who praised Biden's withdrawal include John Legend, Jimmy Kimmel, Robert DeNiro, Ellen DeGeneres, and of course, President Barack Obama, for whom Biden served as vice-president between 2008 and 2016.