Victoria Beckham Wore Navy to the Royal Wedding and David Looked Great, Too

Victoria and David Beckham are at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and oh, did you know? They look incredible.

Of course, Posh Spice did not wear a pastel or Easter egg blue shade. The fashion designer wore a knee-length navy dress with a mandarin collar clasped with small silver buckle. "Victoria looks effortlessly chic in a navy outfit. I think she is always very thoughtful in wearing an understated outfit to each royal wedding," says British bridal designer Caroline Castigliano, MarieClaire.com's royal wedding expert.

She also wore navy to Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011.

Her hair was pulled into a low and sleek pony, and yes she was wearing a fascinator although as fascinators go it was relatively low-key.

She finished the look with a pair of red pumps.

Her husband was wearing a sharp three piece gray suit. His vest was a lighter shade of slate while his jacket and pants were a deep graphite. He's also wearing a pocket watch, naturally.

Markle is not only close friends with Beckham, but also a fan of the designer's work. She wore a Victoria Beckham sweater in her engagement photos.

Earlier this year, it was rumored that the Spice Girls would be performing at the wedding. Other members of the group have not been spotted just yet, so for the moment...that's still a rumor.

