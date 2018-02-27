Today's Top Stories
Remain Calm: Mel B Just Announced the Spice Girls Are Performing at the Royal Wedding

This is what dreams are made of.

Are you sitting down? Today, Mel B, AKA Scary Spice, revealed the Spice Girls are performing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding this May. She accidentally confirmed the news on talkshow The Real, and we're freaking out.

"Do you know anybody who’s going to go to this wedding?” one of the hosts asks as Mel B slowly nods her head. She then confirms all five Spice Girls are attending, and it takes her about a minute later to break the news that they’re performing. See for yourself below:

The Spice Girls officially announced they were going on tour earlier this month. We're not entirely sure how the royal wedding happened, but we can hardly contain our excitement for May 19. *Breathes*

