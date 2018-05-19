Amal Clooney Looks Like Sunshine at the Royal Wedding

American royalty has arrived at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding: Amal Clooney and her husband, George, just walked up the street at Windsor Castle to enter St George's Chapel.

Amal is wearing a short-sleeved, fitted mustard yellow Stella McCartney gown. Her hat (complete with veil!) matches her look perfectly.

According to a royal reporter, the Clooneys will be sitting in the quire with the royal family because, again, royalty.

Amal and George are among several celebrity guests who will be in attendance today. Oprah Winfrey has already arrived, as has Victoria and David Beckham. Serena Williams is on her way and Meghan's BFF Priyanka Chopra is expected arrive shortly as well.