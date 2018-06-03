Inside York Cottage, The Queen's Wedding Gift to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially asked that their friends and supporters donate to charity in lieu of sending them traditional wedding gifts. When you're the Queen, of course, the rules don't apply to you, so Harry's grandma gave the couple a very tangible, very extravagant gift: A house.

Queen Elizabeth reportedly gave the newlyweds York Cottage, from her Sandringham Estate, according to Metro. Per Harper's Bazaar: "The overall property is 8,000 hectares large (around 19,800 acres), including a 240-hectare public park and 24-hectare garden, which is connected to the main house."

Royal biographer Duncan Larcombe told Cosmopolitan UK that the Queen "has a habit of giving property" to family. She gave Sunninghill Park to Prince Andrew, Birkhall to Prince Charles, and Anmer Hall to Prince William and Kate Middleton.

"So there's every chance that Harry and Meghan might find themselves the proud owners of a nice property outside of London," Larcombe said.

According to Metro, York Cottage used to be known as the Bachelor’s Cottage—something that will certainly change if one of the most famous married couples in the world decide to move in.

The cottage is currently used as accommodation for guests visiting Sandringham on holiday accommodation and for some of the estate's staff.

Will and Kate spent George's early years in their Sandringham home, Anmer Hall, and it's possible Harry and Meghan will do the same if they have children. For now, Harry and Meghan live in Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace in London.