Today's Top Stories
1
Kim Kardashian Jokes About Being "Naked" in Speech
2
Karamo Brown on 'Queer Eye' Season Two
mobile phone street style
3
This iOS Feature Will Break Your Twitter Addiction
art-with-me-gamelatron-peter-ruprecht
4
Must-See Photos From Tulum's Art Festival
Twilight stars Kristen Stewart and Rob Pattinson together
5
Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson Seen Together

Breaking: Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson Were at the Same Place at the Same Time

So they're definitely dating, right?

Twilight stars Kristen Stewart and Rob Pattinson together
Getty Images

This weekend, ex-vampires and lovers Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were spotted breathing the same outdoor air at a party in Los Angeles, which means, yes, they're definitely, probably, maybe, there's-no-actual-evidence-to-back-this-up, reconciling.

Getty Images

The Daily Mail reports that KStew and RPatz both attended a shindig for Lily-Rose Depp at Chateau Marmont Saturday night, and the two were spotted... being there! (There are pictures...kind of!)

This news comes just over a month after the former couple were reported to have 'gotten together a few times over the past several weeks' with further details that 'They're trying to keep it low-key, but there's still chemistry there,' according to OK! magazine. 'People in their circles are starting to wonder if they're considering a reconciliation,' the outlet continues.

Sure!

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs broke up last fall, but Kristen Stewart is reportedly dating Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell (and the two were just in Cannes together).

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Sure, they could just be friendly exes, or just exes at the same party, but also, reconciliation rumors!

Far simpler times.
Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Tiffany Haddish Gives Work Advice & Street Advice
royal wedding Prince harry Meghan Markle carriage
25 Royals Who Married Commoners
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Reese Witherspoon Might Be Returning as Elle Woods
The Queen Gave Meghan and Harry York Cottage
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Wedding Officiant
Pete Davidson Got Two Ariana Grande Tattoos
Sofia Richie Reportedly Broke Up With Scott Disick
Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband Is Engaged
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Met Gala 2017 Nick Jonas Comments on Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
Princess Charlotte Duchess Catherine Royal Wedding 2018 Princess Charlotte Has to Sit at the Kids' Table