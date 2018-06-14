Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle
'Clueless' Is Officially Becoming a Musical

Oh, my God. I'm totally buggin'.

Everett

Praise the powers that be! Clueless is becoming a music.

Yup, later this year, the cult-favorite '90s film will be making its Off-Broadway debut as a full-fleshed musical. Amy Heckerling, the mastermind behind the original screenplay, is set to write the production, which will be hitting The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre in November as a part of The New Group.

According to the press release, you can expect the score to "[reimagine] '90s hits into ingenious parodies and yearning monologues for her lovesick characters." TBD on what exactly that means, but we're crossing our fingers that the production lives up to the film's original glory (no pressure).

Casting has yet to be announced, but the world is collectively praying that Alicia Silverstone will resurrect her iconic role as Cher Horowitz. Tonight, Silverstone is set to perform Iggy Azalea's "Fancy" on Lip Sync Battle as our favorite yellow-plaid-wearing blonde—which means there's a chance the actress could announce the news tonight. Suffice it to say, we'll very anxiously be awaiting confirmation.

