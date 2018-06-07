Reese Witherspoon Confirms 'Legally Blonde 3' With an Iconic Throwback Video

In today's installment of things that make us ridiculously happy: Reese Witherspoon confirmed that Legally Blonde 3 is a go. In a Tweet early this morning, Witherspoon took to Twitter to share the news herself. Although rumors popped up earlier this week that the actress was in talks with MGM about a possible threequel, Witherspoon has stayed relatively quiet on the matter until now.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The quick video shows Witherspoon drifting across her pool in the ultimate Elle Woods-pink bikini, complete with the caption, "It's true...#LegallyBlonde3." It comes without surprise that Twitter is officially freaking out—her Tweet already has 20k likes and has been replied to with a slew of "bend and snap" gifs.

It's been 17 years since Legally Blonde hit theaters, and although we got a glimpse of Elle Woods' future in the 2003 sequel, we're anxiously awaiting to find out where our favorite gemini vegetarian ends up next.