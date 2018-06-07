Today's Top Stories
Reese Witherspoon Confirms 'Legally Blonde 3' With an Iconic Throwback Video

"I’m Elle Woods, and this is Bruiser Woods. We’re both Gemini vegetarians."

In today's installment of things that make us ridiculously happy: Reese Witherspoon confirmed that Legally Blonde 3 is a go. In a Tweet early this morning, Witherspoon took to Twitter to share the news herself. Although rumors popped up earlier this week that the actress was in talks with MGM about a possible threequel, Witherspoon has stayed relatively quiet on the matter until now.

The quick video shows Witherspoon drifting across her pool in the ultimate Elle Woods-pink bikini, complete with the caption, "It's true...#LegallyBlonde3." It comes without surprise that Twitter is officially freaking out—her Tweet already has 20k likes and has been replied to with a slew of "bend and snap" gifs.

It's been 17 years since Legally Blonde hit theaters, and although we got a glimpse of Elle Woods' future in the 2003 sequel, we're anxiously awaiting to find out where our favorite gemini vegetarian ends up next.

