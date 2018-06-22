Princess Diana's Birthday Surprise for 13-Year-Old Prince William Was Beyond Hilarious

Yesterday was Prince William’s 36th birthday—so it’s only fair that we celebrate by discussing the most embarrassing stories from his teenage years. And, hey, let's start with this excellent tale from his mom, Princess Diana, and the birthday cake that she surprised him with when he turned 13.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

(Seriously, you're not ready for this mental image.)

The late princess’s former chef, Darren McGrady, shared with HELLO! last year the amazing story of Diana giving William a hilarious present he’d never forget: A giant cake in the shape of a pair of breasts. So there’s a sentence that you didn’t think you’d read this morning.

Wills’ 13th birthday party sounds like quite the riot, with his wickedly funny mom also inviting supermodels Claudia Schiffer, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell to the palace to celebrate with him when he returned from school.



Speaking to HELLO! about the big day, chef Darren recalled: "I came into work that morning and went down to the refrigerator, opened the door and I was just confronted with the biggest pair of boobs I've ever seen in my life. The Princess had ordered a boobs cake for William's 13th birthday.



Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

“I wish I'd taken a photograph of it!" he added. "I didn't know anything about it, I just thought, 'Oh my gosh.' I asked the butler, 'What on earth is this?' and he said the Princess had ordered it for William's birthday.”

Darren added: "The Princess loved embarrassing people in the nicest way, in a fun way, whether it was telling a dirty, risqué joke – which usually got me. William just went bright-red.”



Getty Images

Amazing. What are parents for if it’s not to embarrass you as a teenager?