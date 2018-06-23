Here's Why Meghan Markle Probably Won't Be Prince Louis' Godmother

Prince William and Kate Middleton's third child, Prince Louis, is set to be christened on July 9, at which time his godparents will be named. If you're looking for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be Louis' godparents though, the odds are against you.

British bookmakers don't give Meghan or Harry good odds at being given the honor.

"As with George and Charlotte, [William and Kate] chose close and trusted friends and aides, rather than immediate family members, and the odds suggest that will be the same with little Prince Louis," Jessica Bridge, of British bookmakers Ladbrokes, said in a statement, according to People.

Indeed, Harry isn't a godparent to either George or Charlotte. Bookmakers put Meghan's odds at being offered the honor at 14/1. So who are the frontrunners? According to Ladbrokes, William and Harry’s former assistant and nanny Tiggy Pettifer is at the top of the shortlist, along with William’s outgoing private secretary and close friend Miguel Head, with odds listed at 2/1 and 5/4, respectively.

William’s stepsister Laura Lopes (the daughter of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall), is ranked next, with 3/1 odds. Kate's former private secretary, Rebecca Priestley, comes in after that with 4/1 odds.



Several people will likely be honored as godparents. Prince George has seven godparents and Princess Charlotte has five.

In 2013, Will and Kate named Oliver Baker, Emilia Jardine-Paterson, Earl Grosvenor, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, Julia Samuel, William van Cutsem, and Zara Tindall as Prince George's godparents. And in 2015, the royal couple chose primarily close friends as godparents for Princess Charlotte.