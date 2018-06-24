Pete Davidson's Tattoo Artist Says He and Ariana Grande Are "Super in Love"

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are legit in love, according to Davidson's tattoo artist, Jon Mesa, co-owner of No Idols tattoo shop in New York City.

In May, Mesa says Davidson came in to have a tattoo of his ex-girlfriend, Cazzie David, covered up, prompting Mesa to dole out some advice.

"So I did a huge coverup [adding a forest of trees]...After we were done, I told Pete, 'Hey, dude, let’s just stop with the girlfriend tats until after [Grande’s] your wife,'" Mesa told Page Six. "Because relationships come and go, and Pete is a really young man. [But] I think that went in one ear and out the other."

On the one hand, Davidson did not wait until he was married to Grande to get some ink in her honor (earlier this month, he got her initials tattooed on his thumb and her iconic Dangerous Woman bunny mask inked behind his ear). On the other, he didn't wait long after getting those tattoos to pop the question, so many he took some of Mesa's advice to heart?

Davidson went to Los Angeles-based tattoo artist London Reese for his first two Ariana-themed tattoos, but he returned to Mesa for a third after that—he wanted the word "Reborn," to symbolize how much his life has changed since meeting Grande. In addition to adding to Davidson's collection of ink, Mesa got the chance to see the SNL star and the singer together because she accompanied him for the tat.

So what are Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande like as a couple?

"They are just riding that magical wave of bliss together," he said. "It’s obvious that Pete is super in love with Ariana."

Super in love, guys.

