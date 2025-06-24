Taylor Swift Co-signs the "Picniccore" Trend in a $200 Gingham Bra Top and Matching Midi Skirt

Raise your hand if you associate each of Taylor Swift's albums with a coinciding colorway. Fearless is gold, Speak Now is obviously purple, Reputation is black, Lover is pink, and Red is—well, red. However, green is noticeably absent from the Swiftie color wheel. Even though the Grammy winner isn't actively promoting a record (that we know of), she's clearly in her green era.

On June 23, Swift surprised fans at her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Tight End University in Nashville. The annual affair brings together notable NFL names, plus their biggest supporters (and WAGs). And though she's got a whole repertoire of Kansas City Chiefs gear, Swift embraced a totally different color story for the training camp kickoff.

In a fan photo, the "Alchemy" singer was seen wearing a $625 Kelly green-and-white skirt set from fashion brand Hunter Bell. Taking her rightful place as leader of the gingham renaissance, Swift's picniccore set included a cropped balconette top and a matching checked midi skirt.

The color palette leaned more Philadelphia Eagles (Swift's home team) than Chiefs. This was the second time Swift wore green during the month of June, having sported a sage green A-line dress while visiting a hospital in Florida.

Next, Swift paired her gingham co-ord with white heeled flip-flops from Sandy Liang. The bow-topped thongs were perfectly seasonal, despite the moody Nashville bar locale. Layered gold jewelry (a Swift signature) finished her football GF 'fit. She wore a Sagittarius pendant from Anita Somayaji and her diamond Cartier choker, which retails for upwards of $21,500.

SANDY LIANG Thong Mule 60 in Optic White Nappa $495 at sandyliang.info

It seems like everyone is wearing gingham right now—Sofia Richie Grainge, Gigi Hadid, Emma Watson, and Swift's best friend Blake Lively have all declared it summer's It print. Swift, however, was in on the cottagecore craze years before the rest. At the 2024 US Open, the pop star cozied up to Kelce in an under-$250 Reformation gingham dress. In true Swift fashion, she coordinated the number with her signature red lip.

In Sept. 2024, Taylor Swift styled a gingham Reformation dress at the US Open. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To no one's surprise, Swift's exact skirt set is selling fast (Swifties never cease to amaze me). Lucky for us, there's no shortage of green gingham on the market right now.

