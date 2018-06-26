Today's Top Stories
1
Meghan Markle's Favorite Jeans Just Got Restocked
2
The Absolute Best Way to Apply Foundation
3
Woman Denied Abortion Pill at Walgreens Speaks Out
4
30 Boozy Fourth of July Drinks You'll Love
5
Why Evan Rachel Wood Is on a Hunger Strike

Demi Lovato Performs "Sober" Live for The First Time and Says She's a "New Person" Now

"A new person, with a new life," she writes.

Getty Images

Having touched fans’ hearts with the brutally honest lyrics to her new song “Sober," Demi Lovato has described herself as a "new person" after performing the words live for the first time.

Demi dropped the heartfelt track last week and seemingly used the music to confess to her fans that she’d relapsed in her battles after more than six years of sobriety.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Moved to tears by the experience of sharing the song with fans, Demi wrote alongside the video of her performance: “Tonight I took to the stage, a new person with a new life. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. It will never be forgotten.”

The frank and vulnerable lyrics include a chorus which says: “Momma I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor. To the ones who never left me, we’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

“Sober” has been highly praised and well received by Lovato’s worldwide audience. She has always been open with her fans about her personal demons, having previously addressed everything from drink and drug use to eating issues and bipolar disorder.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty Images
Related Story
Demi Lovato on the Stigma of Mental Health
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Meghan Markle's Dad Lashes Out at the Queen
Cardi B Offset Migos Cardi B Confirms She's Been Married for Months
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Pete Davidson Posts a Birthday Tribute To Ariana
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson 'Coexisting'
Why Evan Rachel Wood Is on a Hunger Strike
Meghan Markle Is Nominated for a Teen Choice Award
Prince William Makes a Perfect Frap in Jordan
Taylor Swift Took a Selfie With J.K. Rowling
Suri Cruise Sold Lemonade at NYC Pride Parade
Why Wimbledon May "Punish" Serena Williams