Maisie Williams Might Have Spoiled the End of 'Game of Thrones' With This Instagram Post

Most of the world has to wait until 2019 to find out how Game of Thrones ends, but there are a lucky few who know who ends up on the Iron Throne—like the cast and crew of the show, for example.

Today, Maisie Williams, who plays misunderstood middle child turned badass assassin Arya Stark on the hit series, shared a picture from her final day on set that miiiight have spoiled the ending of the show. Or at least hinted at a spoiler. Or possibly just thrown us all off the scent of what really happens.

The picture is of Maisie's very modern sneakers, covered in blood splatters while she stands in what appears to be an elevator. The caption reads, "Goodbye Belfast. Goodbye Arya. Goodbye Game of Thrones. What a joy I’ve had. Here’s to the adventures to come."

Nothing too exciting there, right? Just a young actress saying goodbye to the show and the character she grew up with and looking forward to her next steps, right?

WRONG. Because there were also hashtags. Potentially spoiler-y hashtags. After the caption, Maisie added, "#lastwomanstanding #barely #immasleepforthenextfouryears #justkiddingidontsleep."

The hashtag that really caught fans' eyes, of course, was the first one: #lastwomanstanding.

Is this Maisie's way of telling the world that Arya Stark outlives every other character on the show (or, at very least, every other female character)? Does this just mean that she was the last actress on the show to wrap production? Is she trying to trick us into thinking Arya sits on the Iron Throne when really she goes out in a blaze of glory fighting the Night King? WHO KNOWS? But we'll definitely spend the next year thinking about it, that's for sure.

