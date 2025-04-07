This story contains extensive spoilers for The White Lotus season 3, episode 8, “Amor Fati.”

Though Chelsea's demise may have been a shocking final plot twist for most White Lotus season 3 viewers, fashion and astrology girlies saw it coming from a mile away. As with any fashionable TV series, the signs were there, hanging around her neck for all to see.

I mean that literally. In the 90-minute-long Season 3 finale, "Amor Fati"—which translates to "love of one's fate," a Stoic mantra that encourages not only accepting what life brings, but loving it, including pain and loss—Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) wears two necklaces depicting Zodiac symbols. The title alone was a clear indicator of tragedy to come. Her jewelry only emphasized that message.

In Episode 8, Chelsea wears a trio of yellow gold necklaces, each littered with dark symbolism. Her stack included a rectangular pendant from the previous episode, which says "Stay Golden," as well as two new additions: Pisces and Leo constellation necklaces. The first design already went viral for its deadly implications (watch the video here), but Chelsea's dual Zodiac charms are what truly foreshadow her fate.

Chelsea wears Pisces and Leo zodiac necklaces in the final episode of The White Lotus. (Image credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Weekly watchers will remember that Pisces and Leo actually have nothing to do with Chelsea's star sign—or even Rick's. She's a vibrant, passionate Aries, while Rick is a classic Scorpio (private, stubborn, and moody). Its the ancient origin stories of Pisces and Leo that tie into Chelsea's tragic plot line.

In Greek mythology, the story of Pisces sees Aphrodite and her son Eros (Venus and Cupid) fleeing from Typhon, a dragon-headed monster from the underworld. In order to escape, they transformed into fish (hence the sign's twin symbol) and flee into the river for safety. All these years later, the two live in the sky as the Pisces constellation.

Rick and Chelsea together at the start of The White Lotus season 3. (Image credit: HBO)

While Pisces's origins have themes of love and unity, Leo's tale is one of death and survival. As the story goes, Hercules was ordered to kill the Nemean Lion, which had been terrorizing the the land it was named for. Weapons were useless against its impenetrable hide, so Hercules was forced to slaughter it with his bare hands, freeing the maidens it had imprisoned.

The ancient tale is not unlike Rick's White Lotus character arc. In the last episode, he finally succeeds in killing the man he believed had murdered his father. After a shoot-out with the hotel guards, the damsel of his own story was caught in the crossfire. Unlike the women in the story, however, Chelsea was inevitably freed to the heavens.

Similar to Hercules, Rick's plot line culminated in a violent power struggle of dominance and ego (two traits Leos are known for). In the end, both he and his beloved took to the water, fleeing this life as one. "Together forever," just as Chelsea predicted.