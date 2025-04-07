Chelsea's New Zodiac Necklaces Predicted the Heartbreaking 'White Lotus' Season 3 Finale Ending
And it has nothing to do with her star sign.
This story contains extensive spoilers for The White Lotus season 3, episode 8, “Amor Fati.”
Though Chelsea's demise may have been a shocking final plot twist for most White Lotus season 3 viewers, fashion and astrology girlies saw it coming from a mile away. As with any fashionable TV series, the signs were there, hanging around her neck for all to see.
I mean that literally. In the 90-minute-long Season 3 finale, "Amor Fati"—which translates to "love of one's fate," a Stoic mantra that encourages not only accepting what life brings, but loving it, including pain and loss—Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) wears two necklaces depicting Zodiac symbols. The title alone was a clear indicator of tragedy to come. Her jewelry only emphasized that message.
In Episode 8, Chelsea wears a trio of yellow gold necklaces, each littered with dark symbolism. Her stack included a rectangular pendant from the previous episode, which says "Stay Golden," as well as two new additions: Pisces and Leo constellation necklaces. The first design already went viral for its deadly implications (watch the video here), but Chelsea's dual Zodiac charms are what truly foreshadow her fate.
Weekly watchers will remember that Pisces and Leo actually have nothing to do with Chelsea's star sign—or even Rick's. She's a vibrant, passionate Aries, while Rick is a classic Scorpio (private, stubborn, and moody). Its the ancient origin stories of Pisces and Leo that tie into Chelsea's tragic plot line.
In Greek mythology, the story of Pisces sees Aphrodite and her son Eros (Venus and Cupid) fleeing from Typhon, a dragon-headed monster from the underworld. In order to escape, they transformed into fish (hence the sign's twin symbol) and flee into the river for safety. All these years later, the two live in the sky as the Pisces constellation.
While Pisces's origins have themes of love and unity, Leo's tale is one of death and survival. As the story goes, Hercules was ordered to kill the Nemean Lion, which had been terrorizing the the land it was named for. Weapons were useless against its impenetrable hide, so Hercules was forced to slaughter it with his bare hands, freeing the maidens it had imprisoned.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
The ancient tale is not unlike Rick's White Lotus character arc. In the last episode, he finally succeeds in killing the man he believed had murdered his father. After a shoot-out with the hotel guards, the damsel of his own story was caught in the crossfire. Unlike the women in the story, however, Chelsea was inevitably freed to the heavens.
Similar to Hercules, Rick's plot line culminated in a violent power struggle of dominance and ego (two traits Leos are known for). In the end, both he and his beloved took to the water, fleeing this life as one. "Together forever," just as Chelsea predicted.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Prince Harry and Prince William Had the Cutest Nickname for Their Beloved Childhood Bodyguard, Who Has Died at Age 77
Graham Craker, who walked behind Princess Diana's hearse, has sadly passed away.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The Trailer for Must-Watch True Crime Docuseries 'The Bakersfield 3' Has Landed
It's based on a 2022 story published in 'Marie Claire'.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Run, Don't Walk, to Shop These Never-On-Sale Luxury Goodies at Sephora
This sale is heaven for beauty lovers.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Onitsuka Tiger Sneakers Are Still Making Adidas Sweat in the It-Shoe Race, According to Kaia Gerber
The $187 footwear is fast becoming a supermodel favorite.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Ayo Edebiri Takes On the Naked Shoe Trend in $1,170 Mesh Prada Sling-Backs
Finally, someone's willing to take a risk.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Gigi Hadid's $798 Polo Ralph Lauren Tote Is the Preppiest Take on Spring's Oversize Bag Trend
The bigger, the better.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Michelle Williams Goes All-In on the Chloé Boho Aesthetic With a Ruffled Dress and $2,090 Boots
Another Chloé girl is born.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Dua Lipa's Beloved $6,900 Chanel Bag Puts an Old Money Spin on Fashion's Cargo Pocket Trend
She truly can't stop carrying it.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Katie Holmes Elevates Her Little Black Dress With a $2,450 Lipstick Red Clutch
The future of themed dressing is here.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Gigi Hadid Breaks Out a Kitschy Archival Moschino Bag for Vintage Shopping in New York City
She hit a vintage market looking the part.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Hailey Bieber Adds The Row's $2,000 To-Go Tote to Her Extensive Bag Collection
She carries it everywhere.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published