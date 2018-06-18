Today's Top Stories
Emilia Clarke Posts an Emotional Goodbye Message to 'Game of Thrones'

"Thank you for the life I never dreamed I’d be able to live."

HBO
I'm not crying, you're crying. Yesterday, Emilia Clarke, a.k.a. Daenerys Targaryen, posted an emotional goodbye message to Game of Thrones as the show finishes filming its eighth and final season.

Clarke captioned the Instagram of her lying in a field of flowers, "Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade. It’s been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I’d be able to live and the family I’ll never stop missing #💔 #lastseasonitis."

The last season of GOT will premiere late 2019, though an official date hasn't been confirmed by HBO yet. In her May cover story, Clarke told Vanity Fair that her last scene "fucked her up." "Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavor in someone’s mouth of what Daenerys is..."

Deep breaths guys, deep breaths.

