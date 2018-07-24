Today's Top Stories
1
Prince Harry on Having Kids With Meghan Markle
2
Hunter Rain Boots Are Under $100 at Nordstrom
Bayer, Essure
3
Why Birth Control Device Essure Is Off the Market
4
Yes, Your Derm Pops Her Pimples Too
The Voice - Season 11
5
Alert: Alicia Keys No Longer Looks Like Herself

'Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke Met Prince William and She Did Not Play It Cool

Even though she's Queen of the Andals and the First Men.

Getty Images

Picture the scene. You’re in line to meet Prince William, and it’s kind of a big deal. Sure, you might feel a little nervous and would almost definitely screw up your curtsy, but you’d still tell him how much you admire him and the work of his family. That’s unless you’re Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, who royally (pun intended) failed at plying it cool when she came face to face with the Duke of Cambridge recently.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

She might be Westeros royalty, but even Daenerys Stormborn goes a little bit weak at the knees in front of an English prince. During her recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Emilia admitted that she became completely star-struck when faced with Wills, and made the ultimate, awkward faux-pas during her introduction.

The 36-year-old actress explained her quick protocol lesson beforehand. “It is a frightening thing going to the palace,” she admitted. “There’s a whole… there’s a thing. When you’re there, I was just relaxing and they [said], ‘Prince William is coming,’ so I was like, ‘Oh cool, great’. I’m really relaxed and everything is going to be fine. They were like, ‘You can’t turn your back,’ so I was like, ‘No worries,’ and they said: “You have to address him as your Royal Highness’. Then after that you can call him Prince William and there’s lots of formalities that you need to kind of adhere to.”

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

So far, so good—but things got a little out of hand when the future King of England actually appeared in front of her. Emilia revealed: “For whatever reason, maybe because I was so scared, I couldn’t manage to get out ‘Your Royal Highness’. So it was kind of like “ra… ra…”, it was pretty much all I managed.”

Um, didn’t William know that she’s of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Dragons? The royal family could never.

Giphy
Related Story
Princes William and Harry at School

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
The Metropolitan Museum of Art's COSTUME INSTITUTE Benefit Celebrating the Opening of Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology, Dinner, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, NYC, New York, America - 02 May 2016 Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner Are Engaged
Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner's Dating History
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
"What the f**k kind of party is this?"
How Mila Kunis Told Her Mom She Was Dating Ashton
Ariana Grande is Taking a Social Media Break
Mila Kunis Finally Spills About Macauley Culkin
Prince Harry on Having Kids With Meghan Markle
Pete Davidson Deleted All of His Instagram Posts
17 Celebrities Who Clapped Back at Donald Trump
Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Look So Loved Up