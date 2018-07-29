Today's Top Stories
1
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are Engaged!
2
Prince Harry Used a Secret Name for Social Media
3
The Item I Wear to Death: This Perfect Wrap Dress
4
The Crown Has Cast Prince Charles for Season 3
Timothée Chalamet in Hot Summer Nights
5
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, July 27 Edition

Kate Middleton and Prince William Broke a Big Royal Tradition on Their Wedding Night

Royal Wedding - The Gold Package
Getty ImagesIan Gavan/GP

Being royal comes with a lot of rules, but sometimes, the members of the royal family decide to go against the grain and break them. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are thought of as the more unconventional royal couple, with their PDA and modern wedding decisions, like Meghan walking herself partway down the aisle. Prince William and Kate Middleton were also a little unconventional when it cam to their wedding in 2011, it turns out.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

According to Express, Will and Kate stayed overnight in Buckingham Palace after their day of wedding festivities (which included a televised ceremony and several parties, just like Harry and Meghan's). It might not seem like a big deal (except, you know, that it's Will's grandma's house which is admittedly a little weird for anyone celebrating their first night as a married couple, but it is. Royals traditionally leave for their honeymoon on the day of their wedding.

Royal Wedding - Wedding Guests And Party Make Their Way To Westminster Abbey
Getty ImagesPascal Le Segretain

For context, when Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were married in November 1947, they spent their first night as a married couple in Broadlands, Hampshire. In 1973, Princess Anne and Mark Phillips left immediately for a honeymoon cruise on the Royal Yacht Britannia after their wedding day balcony appearance. As of now, it's still unknown where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent their wedding night when they tied the knot in May.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Will and Kate had a good reason for bucking tradition in this case, however—Will had to work right after the wedding. At the time, Will worked as a search-and-rescue pilot (he's since given up the job to focus on royal duties full time) and the couple wasn't able to leave for a honeymoon until 10 days after the wedding. The trip was worth the wait though; Will and Kate honeymooned on a private island in Seychelles.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Chrissy Teigen Slams Meghan Markle's Dad
Prince George Recreated a Prince William Look
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Pippa Middleton Finishes London To Brighton Bike Ride For British Heart Foundation Pippa Middleton Just Wore the Perfect Swimsuit
Will Prince Philip Skip Princess Eugenie's Wedding
Nick Jonas Acts the Same Around Priyanka & Olivia
Sentebale Polo 2018 Nacho Figeuras Knows He Looked Awkward
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Visit Northern Ireland Meghan Markle's First Birthday Plans
Charles's Signature Is Telling of His Marriage
Meghan Markle Is Excited for Priyanka and Nick
Trooping The Colour 2017 When George and Charlotte Have to Bow to the Queen