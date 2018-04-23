The Royal Baby Already Broke a Royal Record

Kate Middleton and Prince William's third child may be far down the line of succession to the British throne, but he's already a standout less than 12 hours after his birth.

The newborn, whose name has yet to be announced, is the heaviest baby out of all of Prince William and Kate's children, according to The Daily Mail.

Kensington Palace announced that The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a son at 11:01 a.m. GMT Monday, and he weighed in at 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

The newest royal baby's weight is one ounce higher than his older brother Prince George's weight. The eldest of the Prince William and Kate's babies weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Princess Charlotte weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

Prince George on the day he was born. Getty

But although the new prince is heavier than his siblings were at birth, he is not the biggest royal to be born in recent years. According to The Daily Mail, Savannah Phillips, the daughter of the Queen's grandson Peter Phillips, weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces when she was born in 2010.

Hello! also reports that the royal baby is heavier than his father, uncle and grandfather were when they were born. According to the weekly U.K. magazine, Prince William weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces when he was born 1982, Prince Harry weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces when he was born in 1984, and Prince Charles weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces when he was born 1948.



According to a 2013 report from the BBC, the average weight of a baby boy born in the U.K. is about 7 pounds, 8 ounces.