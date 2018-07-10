Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Shy PDA is the Sweetest Part of Their RAF Centenary Appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t your regular Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They’re the COOL Duke and Duchess of Sussex—who continue to defy royal protocol in understated, endearing ways. One of the key etiquette rules that the newlyweds are seemingly yet to make up their mind about following is the unspoken restriction on PDA between royals and their spouses at official events. Their latest public appearance at the RAF Centenary saw some adorable, shy gestures that subtly showed their affectionate for one another.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Meghan and Harry have previously broken the rules in public before, with hand-holding and kisses on the head (cute) throughout their engagement, but the couple have also seemed to opt for a more traditional and private approach to romance since their wedding.

But while arriving at the Royal Air Force Westminster Abbey service on Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess opted for a close but coy gesture of affection in public, with Meghan holding tightly onto her husband’s arm during their arrival. While there was no full hand-holding, there was some definite hand brushing too which is just as adorable.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And they shared a few cute moments inside the church as well.

📷 | Meghan ma na sobie sukienkę domu mody Dior #4 (10.07): pic.twitter.com/ueNWMFevon — Meghan Markle PL (@MarkleUpdates) July 10, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Their choice contrasted that of Kate Middleton and Prince William who, while clearly close behind the scenes, rarely show displays of their love in public. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge instead walked alongside each other into the Abbey.



Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

It’s a busy week for the new royal couple with Prince Louis’ christening taking place just yesterday, and today’s celebrations followed swiftly by a Buckingham Palace reception. Later, Meghan and Harry will head to Dublin to begin their two-day whirlwind trip of Ireland. Will they hold hands there? We'll, of course, let you know if they do.

