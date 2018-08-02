In the year of 2018, the Kardashian family saw a rough population increase of around 30 per cent: Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner each gave birth to a daughter. For Kim, baby Chicago was her third child; Khloe and Kylie both became moms for the first time. Now, the sisters have opened up about how their journeys into motherhood have changed them, and the personal ways that they share parenting advice together.

In the first look at a new interview with the Kardashian-Jenner moms, airing on E! on Wednesday at 7pm ET/PT, Kim, Kylie, and Khloé admit that their children have made them think differently about the way they live their lives. "I don't think being a new mom changed me,” 20-year-old Kylie contemplated. The mom of 5-month-old Stormi explained: “But I think it just maybe made me look at life a little differently and just value time.”

Happy Birthday to one of my favorite souls on this planet! @khloekardashian This year u have shown strength like none other. I admire you for always following your heart. I love seeing u as a mom & can’t wait for the years ahead. Let’s celebrate you today! I love you to infinity! pic.twitter.com/jKtjOhHbRB — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 27, 2018

Meanwhile Kim, who shares three children with husband Kanye West—North, 5, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 6 months—basically said that becoming a mom has allowed her to stop sweating the small stuff. "Being a mom, honestly, just makes you not really give a f**k about anything else but, like, immediately what's going on inside, in your home,” she admitted. (Evidently not weight loss, given this week, but still.)

She also shared the one solid piece of advice that she’s taken from Kylie on the whole thing. Kim contemplated: "I thought I knew the best car seat and then Kylie showed me a better car seat and so I was really grateful for that.” Realizing stuff, always.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 18, 2018 at 12:13pm PDT

While Kim gleams endless wisdom from Kylie, Khloé, mom to True, happily admitted that she turns to her older sister for the parenting tips. "Kim probably gives the best advice because it's the least judgmental. She’s offering information and you can take it or don't, but I love that she says, 'You know, you're not going to know what kind of mom you are’,” she said.

I'm already living for the day that Chicago, Stormi and True return this favor and give a three-way interview about living with their moms. IMAGINE.