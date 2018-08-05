Hailey Baldwin Rolled Into a Pastor's Comments to Talk About How Fine Justin Bieber Is

Between their super quick engagement and penchant for PDA, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have made it clear that they are in capital-L love. We assume that both Justin and Hailey are head over heels, of course, but in general, Justin has been the one more likely to make social media declarations of his feelings.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Justin's social media displays of affection have ranged from sexy (like the steamy hot tub make-out pic he shared, no caption needed, in July) to straight up sappy. Remember the novella he posted to confirm his engagement to Hailey:

Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!



But today, Hailey has stepped up her public gushing game with a comment on a picture of the back of Justin's head—hey, you have to start somewhere, right? The photo in question was posted by Nathan Finochio, a pastor at Hillsong Church, where Justin and Hailey often go together. Here it is:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And the sexiness of Justin's long hair, don't care look was just too much for Hailey to stay quiet about. When she saw the snap, she was compelled to comment.

"Idk who the boy on the right is but he looks FINE from the back," she wrote, in a comment captured by the amazing Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

Anyone with hot pics of Justin be warned: Hailey is lurking.