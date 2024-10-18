Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Striking a Healthy Work-Life Balance Postpartum

Sounds like she's found a great approach.

Hailey Bieber wearing cozy fall basics and a leopard bag on her wedding anniversary
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
in News

Hailey Bieber is listening to her body, mind and soul as she navigates her postpartum era.

In a recent interview with Women's Wear Daily, the Rhode founder explained that after welcoming baby Jack Blues Bieber in August with husband Justin Bieber, "I’m only doing what feels comfortable for me physically, mentally and emotionally." She was referring specifically to how much work she's doing at the moment, as she adjusts to life as a new mom.

Speaking of her work, Hailey also recently chatted to Marie Claire about her beauty brand—specifically the new Barrier Butter, a balm designed to lock in your skincare to retain maximum moisture. The product officially launches Oct. 28.

Barrier Butter — Big (5 Oz)
Rhode Barrier Butter

"It's really, really good going into these next few months of fall and winter, especially as our skin starts to get more dry and I start to get cracked in certain areas," Hailey told us, sharing that she brings a mini version of the balm everywhere she goes to use on any area that's feeling extra dry.

"I really wanted to make sure that people had the option to be able to use it in a multi-purpose way," she added. "That's why we have the big version of it and the small version of it."

The supermodel and her singer husband welcomed little Jack in August, announcing the happy news on Instagram with the simple but touching words, "WELCOME HOME"

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

A photo posted by on

The spouses called their little boy Jack as part of a lovely Bieber family tradition, which is for men to have the initials J.B. Justin's dad is called Jeremy, while his siblings are called Jazmyn and Jaxon. Plus, Jack is Jeremy's middle name, so it's extra meaningful in that way.

Soon after Jack was born, a source close to the couple told People, "They're both overjoyed. The baby is such a miracle. He's adorable and doing well." How lovely.

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

A photo posted by on

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸