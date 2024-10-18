Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Striking a Healthy Work-Life Balance Postpartum
Sounds like she's found a great approach.
Hailey Bieber is listening to her body, mind and soul as she navigates her postpartum era.
In a recent interview with Women's Wear Daily, the Rhode founder explained that after welcoming baby Jack Blues Bieber in August with husband Justin Bieber, "I’m only doing what feels comfortable for me physically, mentally and emotionally." She was referring specifically to how much work she's doing at the moment, as she adjusts to life as a new mom.
Speaking of her work, Hailey also recently chatted to Marie Claire about her beauty brand—specifically the new Barrier Butter, a balm designed to lock in your skincare to retain maximum moisture. The product officially launches Oct. 28.
"It's really, really good going into these next few months of fall and winter, especially as our skin starts to get more dry and I start to get cracked in certain areas," Hailey told us, sharing that she brings a mini version of the balm everywhere she goes to use on any area that's feeling extra dry.
"I really wanted to make sure that people had the option to be able to use it in a multi-purpose way," she added. "That's why we have the big version of it and the small version of it."
The supermodel and her singer husband welcomed little Jack in August, announcing the happy news on Instagram with the simple but touching words, "WELCOME HOME"
A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)
A photo posted by on
The spouses called their little boy Jack as part of a lovely Bieber family tradition, which is for men to have the initials J.B. Justin's dad is called Jeremy, while his siblings are called Jazmyn and Jaxon. Plus, Jack is Jeremy's middle name, so it's extra meaningful in that way.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Soon after Jack was born, a source close to the couple told People, "They're both overjoyed. The baby is such a miracle. He's adorable and doing well." How lovely.
A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)
A photo posted by on
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Even Meghan Markle Loves Uniqlo's Basics
She admitted to shopping there in a rare statement.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothée Chalamet Kiss While Filming 'Marty Supreme'
There's a pairing I never thought I'd see!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Zendaya Admits She Wouldn't Take Tom Holland to a Dance Class Because He's "Too Good"
Very relatable stuff.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Hailey and Justin Bieber "Overjoyed" After Birth of Their "Adorable" Baby, Jack Blues
"The baby is such a miracle."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Hailey Bieber on How Justin Bieber Divorce Rumors Have Affected Her Over the Years
It's really hurtful.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Hailey Bieber Shares Why She Waited Until She Was Six Months Along to Announce Her Pregnancy—and Why She Almost Waited “Until the End”
Hailey and her husband of nearly six years, Justin Bieber, are set to become parents likely as soon as next month.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
As Her Due Date Nears, This Is How Hailey and Justin Bieber Are Spending Their Summer Before Hailey Gives Birth
The countdown is on—baby Bieber’s arrival is approaching.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Hailey Bieber Shares Relatable Pregnancy Struggle on Instagram
The model has been documenting her pregnancy.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kylie Jenner Posts Throwback Photo of Herself and Hailey Bieber to Welcome Her Into the Mom Club: “We’re Moms Now”
Meanwhile, on the same day, Bieber gave a huge hint as to when her “little bean” is due.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Justin Bieber Shares a Bunch of Pictures of Wife Hailey's Baby Bump
So cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Hailey Bieber’s Current No. 1 Pregnancy Craving Is, Admittedly, a Bit Bizarre
But, like she said, we’re “not allowed to judge.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published