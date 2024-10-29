Hailey Bieber Hilariously Shuts Down Critics: "Woke Up Beautiful Again"
Ten out of ten, no notes.
Hailey Bieber, like most public figures, has her critics.
But the supermodel is an unbothered queen, because she knows she's beautiful, happy and successful.
Over the weekend, Hailey posted a hilarious TikTok of herself making breakfast, which also doubled as a bit of an ad for her beauty line Rhode—featuring among other things a stick of "Rhode Barrier Butter," a tongue-in-cheek reference to her new skincare product of the same name, though this one could be spread on toast.
But it was the sound Hailey used over the video that really tickled her fans.
"This morning I woke up beautiful again and craving attention, so I decided to make some bitches mad from scratch," the voiceover said in a Nara Smith-like soothing tone.
"I started by going out and doing something with my life, as well as getting paid, because I know that that's essential in making bitches mad.
"I then posted a selfie of me looking pretty and minding my business to my Story, which really sealed everything in. Once bitches were mad, I let them cool off and continued on [with my day]."
So to recap, in the space of a 20-second video, the Rhode founder managed to: a) make breakfast b) be hilarious and c) plug her brand. A multi-tasking star, TBH.
@haileybieber ♬ original sound - Scintilla
Also notable in the TikTok was the new mom's stunning fall manicure. Marie Claire previously described the color as "mulled red wine," a look which was most likely created by her nail artist Zola Ganzorigt.
Hailey indeed has quite a few things going on right now that can justify her sticking it to the critics. Not only is Rhode is super successful, but she also just welcomed her first child with husband Justin Bieber, little Jack Blues Bieber. Life is good!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
