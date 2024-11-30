Hailey Bieber Shared a Rare Pic of Her and Justin Bieber's Son, Jack, on Instagram

The Christmas season might be known as "the most wonderful time of the year," but in the Bieber household, the month of November reigns. Hailey Bieber said so herself in the caption of her latest Instagram post, a carousel of images showing off some of her favorite moments from the last month, captioned, "November aka the best month of the year 🫶🏼🍁."

The model and new mom kicked off the carousel of images with a family selfie. In the picture, Hailey and her husband, Justin Bieber, are wearing cozy coats and enjoying a walk outside with their infant son, Jack Blues Bieber.

Other highlights in the post include images of some new products from Hailey's skincare brand, Rhode, as well as fun selfies and a picture of homemade cinnamon rolls that will make your mouth water on sight.

The family picture, in particular, offers a rare glimpse into the couple's home life as a family of three. While Jack isn't facing the camera in the selfie, that's not surprising, since both Hailey and Justin have avoided showing their son's face in the rare pictures of him they've shared on social media.

Jack also faced away from the camera in a picture Justin shared on November 1 in an Instagram carousel of highlights from the family's October that included a pic of their Kim Possible Halloween costumes.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber and their son, Jack, dressed as characters from Kim Possible for Halloween 2024. (Image credit: Instagram / @justinbieber)

In August, Justin shared a closeup picture of Hailey lovingly holding newborn Jack's tiny foot in his Instagram post announcing the birth.

While Hailey and Justin have been protecting their family's privacy on social media, sources close to the couple say they're loving their new life as parents.

