Hailey Bieber Shared a Rare Pic of Her and Justin Bieber's Son, Jack, on Instagram
The post included other highlights from the family's November, which she called the "best month of the year."
The Christmas season might be known as "the most wonderful time of the year," but in the Bieber household, the month of November reigns. Hailey Bieber said so herself in the caption of her latest Instagram post, a carousel of images showing off some of her favorite moments from the last month, captioned, "November aka the best month of the year 🫶🏼🍁."
The model and new mom kicked off the carousel of images with a family selfie. In the picture, Hailey and her husband, Justin Bieber, are wearing cozy coats and enjoying a walk outside with their infant son, Jack Blues Bieber.
A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)
A photo posted by on
Other highlights in the post include images of some new products from Hailey's skincare brand, Rhode, as well as fun selfies and a picture of homemade cinnamon rolls that will make your mouth water on sight.
The family picture, in particular, offers a rare glimpse into the couple's home life as a family of three. While Jack isn't facing the camera in the selfie, that's not surprising, since both Hailey and Justin have avoided showing their son's face in the rare pictures of him they've shared on social media.
Jack also faced away from the camera in a picture Justin shared on November 1 in an Instagram carousel of highlights from the family's October that included a pic of their Kim Possible Halloween costumes.
In August, Justin shared a closeup picture of Hailey lovingly holding newborn Jack's tiny foot in his Instagram post announcing the birth.
A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)
A photo posted by on
While Hailey and Justin have been protecting their family's privacy on social media, sources close to the couple say they're loving their new life as parents.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
"They're both overjoyed," one course told People shortly after Jack's birth in August. "The baby is such a miracle. He's adorable and doing well."
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
-
Selena Gomez Tackles Black Friday Shopping in a Prada Belt Bag and Matching Birkenstocks
The 'Only Murders in the Building' star is officially in her birks era.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Reality TV Contestant Shares Hilarious Story of Queen Elizabeth Getting Shoved in an Elevator
"So there she was with Prince Philip and they were all absolutely done up—crowns, gowns, everything."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Stacks Her All-Time Classics—a Trench Coat, Jeans, and Rare Birkin Bag—for an Hermès Shopping Spree
No one shops like Jenny from the block!
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Hailey Bieber Shares Her First Photo of Baby Son Jack Blues Since Giving Birth—See the Sweet Shot
So freaking cute.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Hailey Bieber Hilariously Shuts Down Critics: "Woke Up Beautiful Again"
Ten out of ten, no notes.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Striking a Healthy Work-Life Balance Postpartum
Sounds like she's found a great approach.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Hailey and Justin Bieber "Overjoyed" After Birth of Their "Adorable" Baby, Jack Blues
"The baby is such a miracle."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Hailey Bieber on How Justin Bieber Divorce Rumors Have Affected Her Over the Years
It's really hurtful.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Hailey Bieber Shares Why She Waited Until She Was Six Months Along to Announce Her Pregnancy—and Why She Almost Waited “Until the End”
Hailey and her husband of nearly six years, Justin Bieber, are set to become parents likely as soon as next month.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
As Her Due Date Nears, This Is How Hailey and Justin Bieber Are Spending Their Summer Before Hailey Gives Birth
The countdown is on—baby Bieber’s arrival is approaching.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Hailey Bieber Shares Relatable Pregnancy Struggle on Instagram
The model has been documenting her pregnancy.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published