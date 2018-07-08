Take a seat, Jelena shippers: After a whirlwind PDA tour around the world, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are reportedly engaged.

I KNOW.

The reported engagement went down in the Bahamas, where Justin and Hailey were spotted making out and salsa dancing, in clear view of fans and camera phones. Of course, the salsa night wasn't all allowed on camera, apparently. According to TMZ, Justin popped the question in public and asked that all phones be put away for the big moment.

Per TMZ: "They say everyone was at a restaurant on the property doing salsa dancing when Justin's security told everyone to put their phones away, because something special was about to happen. They say Justin then proposed in front of everyone."

The reports come courtesy of two women who say they were at the restaurant when the romantic gesture went down. There's no official confirmation from Justin or Hailey themselves yet, but Justin's dad, Jeremy Bieber, posted a cryptic Instagram that some fans see as proof that the proposal really happened.

"@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!" Jeremy wrote along with a picture of Justin standing in profile in front of a brilliant orange sunset. You know, as you do.



While the proposal itself was not caught on camera, plenty of the pre-proposal salsa dancing was.

Double wedding with Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson?