Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Have Reportedly Broken Up

Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima have reportedly broken up. TMZ spotted Bendjima on vacation in Mexico on Monday with a new woman, who appears to be Jordan Ozuna (she's apparently dated Tyga and Justin Bieber in the past).

Kourtney is reportedly the one who called it quits. The breakup comes only a few weeks after Bendjima left a shame-y comment on Kourtney's Instagram when she posted a picture of herself in a thong bikini. He commented on the picture, “That’s what you need to show to get likes?” Unsurprisingly, fans immediately defended Kourtney.

Kourtney and Younes met right before Kim's robbery in Paris in 2016 and Kim's former assistant Stephanie Shepherd was the first person to point him out. They recently spent lots of time together on vacation in Italy with Kourtney's kids and attended Coachella together back in April.

The oldest Kardashian sister has been very private about her relationship, and it's unclear why the pair has decided to break up. They have since unfollowed each other on Instagram.