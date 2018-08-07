image
Today's Top Stories
1
Behold: The Perfect Lipstick for Lipstick Haters
image
2
Serena Williams on Feeling Like a Bad Mom
MCX080118_142
3
I Met My BFF on Bumble
image
4
The 24 Most Controversial 'Bachelor' Contestants
MCX080118_067
5
Can Women Make Virtual Reality Mainstream?

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Have Reportedly Broken Up

He's already on vacation with another woman.

image
Haider Ackermann show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2018, Paris Fashion Week, France - 30 Sep 2017
ShutterstockSwan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima have reportedly broken up. TMZ spotted Bendjima on vacation in Mexico on Monday with a new woman, who appears to be Jordan Ozuna (she's apparently dated Tyga and Justin Bieber in the past).

Kourtney is reportedly the one who called it quits. The breakup comes only a few weeks after Bendjima left a shame-y comment on Kourtney's Instagram when she posted a picture of herself in a thong bikini. He commented on the picture, “That’s what you need to show to get likes?” Unsurprisingly, fans immediately defended Kourtney.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kourtney and Younes met right before Kim's robbery in Paris in 2016 and Kim's former assistant Stephanie Shepherd was the first person to point him out. They recently spent lots of time together on vacation in Italy with Kourtney's kids and attended Coachella together back in April.

Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian in Paris
Getty ImagesNurPhoto

The oldest Kardashian sister has been very private about her relationship, and it's unclear why the pair has decided to break up. They have since unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Related Story
Kourtney Kardashian Younes Bendjima
Kourtney Kardashian's Boyfriend Was Gross On Insta

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION-TRUMP These Celebrities Have a Message for Ivanka Trump
(500) Days of Summer Joseph Gordon-Levitt Roasts His Own Character
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Celebrities attend New York Rangers game, New York, USA - 17 Oct 2017 4 Things to Know About Ellie Goulding’s Fiancé
Queen Elizabeth II's Birthday Parade: Trooping The Colour Why Kate Middleton May Not Go to Eugenie's Wedding
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala Kylie Jenner in Travis Scott's New Music Video
image Serena Williams on Feeling Like a Bad Mom
Charlie Van Straubenzee Wedding Why Meghan Markle Turned Down an Emmys Invitation
image
22 Super Religious Celebrities
Queen summer residence at Balmoral 2018 Queen Elizabeth’s Nemesis Is This Tiny Pony
2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 How Beyoncé Loved Her Body After Giving Birth