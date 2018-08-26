image
Today's Top Stories
1
John McCain Is Dead at 81
image
2
Join MarieClaire.com's New Monthly Book Club
image
3
Deb Haaland Will Rep Indigenous People Nationwide
image
4
12 Fall Outfit Ideas That Are Chic and Easy
Asian Girl With Tattoo Standing On The Beach
5
How to Dye Hair Blonde Without the Damage

Prince George Experienced a Royal Milestone in Balmoral, Scotland This Weekend

image
Splash News

Normal kids have milestones like "first day of school" and "first time tying their shoe all on their own." Royal kids have...different milestones. This weekend, Prince George hit a uniquely royal milestone when he participated in his first grouse shoot at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. There's a lot about that sentence that is very specific to royals, but a five-year-old going out on a hunt for large-ish birds, that has "very old royal tradition" written all over it.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Story
Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy
Princess Charlotte Takes Up Horseback Riding

Details about George's big weekend come courtesy of Emily Andrews, the royal correspondent for The Sun. In a tweet, Andrews explained that George was actually taken on his first grouse shoot on Friday, accompanied by his mother, Kate Middleton.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The whole royal family was in tow to celebrate George's milestone though. According to Andrews, the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, as well as their children, Louise and James, Princess Anne, and Anne's daughter, Zara, and her husband Mike Tindall, all joined George and Kate for lunch after the big shoot.

While they weren't reported to be at the post-grouse shooting lunch, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, and baby Prince Louis are all also reportedly vacationing in Balmoral too, Hello! reports.

The trip is very special for Will, Kate, George, and Charlotte in particular. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stayed in Balmoral for the first few years of their oldest children's lives before relocating to London to take over more official royal duties. Balmoral is also known to be a favorite place of Queen Elizabeth's; she visits the castle every summer.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image Meghan and Kate's First 100 Days as Royals
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle The Meghan Markle Effect Is Now Extending to Cars
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2016 U.S. Open Tennis Tournament. New York. USA. Meghan Markle's Dad Reportedly Wants to Reconnect
image How Meghan Markle Bonded With George and Charlotte
Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy Princess Charlotte Takes Up Horseback Riding
Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Adopt a New Dog
Royal Family documentary Behind This Hidden Royal Family Documentary
Celebrities Attend Wimbledon Kate Middleton's Hack to Stop Heels Slipping Off
image The Reason Princess Eugenie Can't Wear a Tiara
Preparations for Royal Wedding of Harry and Meghan Meghan's Mom Will "Work Her Magic" on Family Drama