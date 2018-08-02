Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Vacation in Scotland With The Queen

Traditionally, August is the month that the royal family take some time off from their hectic public schedules. This summer alone, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have traveled up and down England, completed a tour of Ireland, and appeared at endless public events in and around London, so the newlyweds have definitely earned some downtime away from the spotlight. Seeing as it’s strictly personal for the next few weeks, we probably can’t expect Kensington Palace to keep us updated on the Duke and Duchess’s whereabouts, but People reports that Meghan and Harry have made some cute vacation plans with the Queen.

It’s thought that the couple will soon head North to Scotland, to spend a few days with Meghan’s new BFF and Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Apparently, the Queen always loves her family to pop round for a cup of tea during her two-month-long stay at the castle, before she heads back to London at the beginning of October.

Next time your loved ones tell you that you’re attending the family vacation whether you like it or not, inform them that you’re only interested in the offer if Grandma’s renting a castle, and there’s a handsome ginger prince in a kilt hanging around.

Getty Images Anwar Hussein

Recent news also hints that Meghan and Harry may have already begun their vacation with a countryside break, as it’s thought that they were visited by friends Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their leased country estate in Oxfordshire just last week. This coming weekend, the couple will inevitably be photographed as they attend the wedding of Harry’s close friend, Charlie van Straubenzee on Saturday (which is also Meghan’s 37th birthday).

Royal family fans can probably expect Meghan’s upcoming solo trip back home to take place this month, too. It’s thought that the Duchess of Sussex’s “unofficial trip” will be arranged completely on a personal basis, since she’s keen to catch up with her loved ones in the States. A source told US Weekly: “She’s planning a personal, unofficial trip this summer to see family and friends. She’ll go to New York, then L.A.”

Happy vacationing to the Duke and Duchess. Harry, don't forget to pack that kilt.