Meghan Markle Just Gave Her First Major Interview Since Joining the Royal Family

Things have been a little quiet on the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle front recently. The couple took some much-needed time off after a whirlwind of endless public appearances since their wedding back in May—Meghan had been well and truly thrown in at the deep end with her new life as Duchess of Sussex. But all of a sudden it’s all systems go again, with the royal pair marking their return to work with a gala performance of Hamilton on Wednesday evening, and now a huge announcement about what Meghan's been up to behind the scenes.

It’s thought that, during her time away from the spotlight and when not sunning herself on vacation at the Clooney villa, the actress-turned-Duchess has given her first official TV interview since becoming a fully-fledged member of the royal family. The interview will see Meghan make her debut appearance in a royal documentary, talking about the Queen and Commonwealth in a TV special titled Queen of the World.

Set to be broadcast on ITV in the UK next month, the Daily Mail reports that the “unprecedented” documentary will “offer a unique insight into Her Majesty’s role as a figure on the global stage, and the baton she is passing to the younger members of the family.” The television work apparently took more than a year to film, with Oxford Films crew being given privileged access to the Queen, her family (including Meghan) and her residences.

Getty Images Max Mumby/Indigo

Excitingly, it’s thought that Meghan has given a lengthy interview about Her Majesty and life in the royal family to the team behind the documentary, while Harry has also filmed his own piece for the show. Their involvement makes total sense, as the couple have already stepped up into new responsibilities to ensure that the young people of the Commonwealth are a priority for the royal family as it moves forward.

It’s pretty great timing too, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently preparing to embark on their first tour of the Commonwealth together, in a trip which will see them visit Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga in October, exactly 65 years after the Queen’s first Commonwealth tour.

You grab the popcorn, I'll get the blankets.