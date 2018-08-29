BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-THEATRE-CHARITY
Prince Harry Hilariously Sings 'Hamilton' Ballad at London Performance

And the crowd completely loses it.

image
BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-THEATRE-CHARITY
Getty ImagesDAN CHARITY

This evening, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a performance of Hamilton in London to benefit Sentebale, the charity Harry founded in 2006, which works with young people affected by HIV and AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana. After a few weeks out of the public eye, (the two reportedly spent some vacation time with the Queen at Balmoral Castle in Scotland—the same spot where Prince George experienced his first grouse shoot this weekend) the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's appearance was highly anticipated and didn't disappoint.

Meghan looked lovely in a surprising Judith and Charles tuxedo dress and matching black heels from Paul Andrew. Prince Harry looked equally dapper in a suit, and while the look itself might not qualify as unexpected (seeing Harry in a suit at a formal event is pretty much as expected as it gets), he did have a couple tricks up his sleeve—including surprising the Hamilton audience with a teaser of a song from the show.

After the performance ended, Meghan and Harry met the Hamilton cast backstage and were photographed shaking hands with actors and actresses still in costume. But one video shared by Kensington Palace shows the Duke of Sussex singing the opening lines of King George III's song "You'll Be Back" to the audience directly after the show—a particularly cheeky (and hilarious) move from the royal:

The clip shows Harry singing the opening "You say...." which is met with uproarious applause and laughter. Harry then followed up by teasing that Lin Manuel Miranda tried to get him to do the whole song.

And hey, it might only be a snippet, but it's not too bad.

But it turns out the Duke of Sussex only gave the audience a sneak peek because according to Meghan, her husband can't stop singing the songs from the musical:

Which is totally reasonable.

BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-THEATRE-CHARITY
Getty ImagesDAN CHARITY
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Gala Performance Of 'Hamilton' In Support Of Sentebale
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

And FYI, Harry and Meghan, I'm always available for a wine and Hamilton karaoke night.

