See Photos of Meghan and Harry at the 'Your Commonwealth' Youth Challenge Reception

No, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not slowing down, in case you were wondering. Today, the couple is attending the 'Your Commonwealth' Youth Challenge reception at Marlborough House in London to kickstart the Commonwealth Youth Leadership workshop series.

It's only been a week and a half since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Queen's Young Leaders Awards, which honors young people's commitment and service to the Commonwealth. Meghan wore a peach two-piece Prada outfit for the occasion, but this afternoon she decided to switch it up and wear a gorgeous Brandon Maxwell yellow sleeveless midi dress. You can shop the dress here (it's currently on sale for $523).

The 'Your Commonwealth' Youth Challenge reception is an opportunity for Harry and Meghan to connect with young leaders and understand their initiatives for the Commonwealth. In the next few days, the young people will attend workshops to brainstorm and generate ideas they want to bring forward for the Commonwealth.

The reception is hosted by Patricia Scotland, the secretary-general of the Commonwealth. According to the Commonwealth website, she's the first woman to hold the position and only the secretary-general from the Caribbean.

The Queen gave Harry the honor of becoming a Commonwealth Youth Ambassador in April, and Meghan is taking over the Queen's Young Leaders duty. Clearly this is another big step for her to get more involved in the network, and Patricia Scotland's history-making title fits in perfectly with Meghan's feminist values.