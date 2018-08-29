image
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Seeing 'Hamilton' Together for a Good Cause

Can I love them more? Probably not.

image
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently attending a gala performance of Hamilton in London to support Prince Harry's Sentebale charity. This isn't the first time they've seen the show either (Meghan saw it with BFF Priyanka Chopra on Broadway and separately with Harry in February). It's safe to say they're big fans of Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also joined the royal couple tonight for the event.

The Sentebale charity raises money for young people who have been affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana, Africa. In July, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a polo match for the same charity, which included some major PDA and an incredible meme of international polo player Nacho Figueras third-wheeling them.

Tonight's event will "raise awareness and funds for Sentebale's work," according to Kensington Palace. Meghan is wearing a Judith and Charles tuxedo dress while Harry chose his signature look and wore a black suit. The last time we saw Harry and Meghan in more formal outfits (aside from their wedding, obviously) was in February during the Endeavour Fund Gala where Meghan wore an Alexander McQueen trouser suit.

The event marks the end of the royal couple's vacation-filled summer. It's reported that Harry and Meghan spent time with George and Amal Clooney at their home in Lake Como, Italy and recently traveled to the Castle of Mey in Scotland for some R&R with Harry's father, Prince Charles, and his step-mother, Camilla Parker-Bowles. After a month out of the spotlight, Harry and Meghan are quickly getting back to their royal duties. They will be attending the annual WellChild Awards on September 4, and the 100 Days to Peace gala concert on September 6.

