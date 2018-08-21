Just another day in the relatable life of Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. Wake up next to Prince Harry, wear an outfit that perfectly finds the balance of down-to-earth and royal af, then hop on a plane and jet across to Italy, where your hosts Amal and George Clooney are waiting to welcome you and your handsome husband to their villa in Lake Como. Same.

In news that is almost too A-list to process, it’s thought that the adorable newlyweds spent this past weekend quietly sunning themselves in Lake Como, having accepted an invitation from Hollywood royalty and close friends, the Clooneys. According to Us Weekly, Meghan and Harry vacationed with their friends until Sunday, spending time at the private, luxury location after flying out on Thursday on a private flight.

“The Clooneys had personally invited Meghan and Harry to their home at the beginning of the summer with an open invitation,” an insider claimed, adding: “Harry and George have a special bond and friendship.”

Italian magazine Chi went on to further reveal that the Duke and Duchess spent time looking after the Clooney’s 10-month twins, Alexander and Ella, and playing basketball together. Local police kept a tight, maximum security operation in place around Villa Oleandra, where scenes from George’s movie Oceans Twelve were filmed. Saturday night also reportedly saw the Clooneys throw a gala dinner with 15 friends to celebrate Meghan and Harry’s arrival.

The source went on to explain that the Duke and Duchess were more than happy to accept the generous invitation, having “enjoyed the privacy and security the Clooneys had for them there.” A few days in the secluded Lake Como spot would have been just what the couple were looking for this summer, as it’s thought that the royals are growing increasingly tired of the media frenzy surrounding their relationship.

The long weekend vacation marks the start of Meghan and Harry’s late summer plans. After a quiet and much-needed break at their Oxfordshire home, the Duchess flew into Toronto on Sunday for a solo trip. She and husband Harry will return to the UK on Wednesday to catch a performance of Hamilton.



Sigh. I would honestly pay a lot of money to see Prince Harry and George Clooney riding inflatable swans in the villa’s pool together.