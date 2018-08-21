Virginia Suburbs
Today's Top Stories
1
How Heroin Came for Middle-Class Moms
image
2
It's Official: 'The Hills' Is Getting a Reboot
image
3
24 Gifts for Your Ride-or-Die Work Wives
image
4
William's Confusing Story About Kate and the Queen
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
5
These Are the Cutest Couples at the 2018 VMAs

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Vacationed With Amal and George Clooney

Who knew Harry and George were close?

image
Getty Images

Just another day in the relatable life of Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. Wake up next to Prince Harry, wear an outfit that perfectly finds the balance of down-to-earth and royal af, then hop on a plane and jet across to Italy, where your hosts Amal and George Clooney are waiting to welcome you and your handsome husband to their villa in Lake Como. Same.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In news that is almost too A-list to process, it’s thought that the adorable newlyweds spent this past weekend quietly sunning themselves in Lake Como, having accepted an invitation from Hollywood royalty and close friends, the Clooneys. According to Us Weekly, Meghan and Harry vacationed with their friends until Sunday, spending time at the private, luxury location after flying out on Thursday on a private flight.

“The Clooneys had personally invited Meghan and Harry to their home at the beginning of the summer with an open invitation,” an insider claimed, adding: “Harry and George have a special bond and friendship.”

BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-GUESTS
Getty ImagesGARETH FULLER

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Italian magazine Chi went on to further reveal that the Duke and Duchess spent time looking after the Clooney’s 10-month twins, Alexander and Ella, and playing basketball together. Local police kept a tight, maximum security operation in place around Villa Oleandra, where scenes from George’s movie Oceans Twelve were filmed. Saturday night also reportedly saw the Clooneys throw a gala dinner with 15 friends to celebrate Meghan and Harry’s arrival.

The source went on to explain that the Duke and Duchess were more than happy to accept the generous invitation, having “enjoyed the privacy and security the Clooneys had for them there.” A few days in the secluded Lake Como spot would have been just what the couple were looking for this summer, as it’s thought that the royals are growing increasingly tired of the media frenzy surrounding their relationship.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Sentebale Polo 2018
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein

The long weekend vacation marks the start of Meghan and Harry’s late summer plans. After a quiet and much-needed break at their Oxfordshire home, the Duchess flew into Toronto on Sunday for a solo trip. She and husband Harry will return to the UK on Wednesday to catch a performance of Hamilton.

Sigh. I would honestly pay a lot of money to see Prince Harry and George Clooney riding inflatable swans in the villa’s pool together.

Related Story
Meghan Markle's real name
Meghan Markle's Real Name Isn't Meghan
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
The Duke & Duchess of Sussex Visit The Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition The Strange Rule For When The Royals Have Children
image Prince Philip Makes Rare Appearance with the Queen
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle You'll Be Able to See Meghan's Wedding Dress IRL
image William's Confusing Story About Kate and the Queen
image What Harry and Meghan Share with Will and Kate
image
Kate Middleton & Princess Charlotte Dressing Alike
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Attend The ICAP Charity Day Kate Middleton Had Two Very Normal Pre-Royal Jobs
Royal visit to Dublin - Day Two Meghan Markle Reportedly Travels to Canada Alone
The Middleton Family Release Images Of Kate Middleton Will and Kate's First Meeting Was SO Awkward
Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2018 Meghan Markle's Dad Compares Royal Family to Cults