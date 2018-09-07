This afternoon, TMZ reported that rapper Mac Miller has been found dead in his home following an apparent drug overdose. Miller just released his fifth studio album, Swimming, last month. He's best known for his 2011 debut album, Blue Slide Park.

Here, celebrities and fans react to the singer's tragic death.

this hurts my heart man RIP bro @MacMiller — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) September 7, 2018

Its so crazy cause earl literally hit me up this morning him and vince were real friebds I met at a pivotal time in my life through mac. This shit hurts so bad. If you love someone male sure u tell em — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

rest in peace @MacMiller 💔 you were an inspiration to many. my prayers and thoughts are with macs family, friends and fans. im in shock to know that you’re gone — mandy (@promiselgbt) September 7, 2018

I can’t even process this... RIP Mac Miller. I hope this isn’t true. You were loved so much and will be missed more than you could ever know... you were a true artist. Reach out to your friends and tell them you love them... ask them how they’re doing... we need to do better pic.twitter.com/zp68Fvh1Hl — Taylor Johnson (@tayjohnsontay) September 7, 2018

Addiction is an issue that needs to be taken more seriously and treated with more urgency in this country.



I’m sorry to hear that Mac Miller has passed away. If you or anybody you love is struggling with addiction, please call:



844-244-3171 — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) September 7, 2018

RIP Mac Miller 🙏🏾 — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) September 7, 2018

shocked & sad about Mac Miller. such a talented guy with so much life ahead. RIP. — ac (@alessiacara) September 7, 2018

Super sad night, I was such a huge fan of Mac Miller 😩 RIP. — Jack Maynard (@Jack_Maynard23) September 7, 2018

Long Live Mac Miller, Rest In Peace We Love You — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) September 7, 2018

Unreal. So sad. RIP Mac Miller ❤️ — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) September 7, 2018

Stunned about Mac Miller. Too young . RIP — Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) September 7, 2018

Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy 🙏🏽👼🏽 #pgh #412 — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) September 7, 2018

Rest In Peace to the great soul Mac Miller — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 7, 2018

this is so gutting. RIP mac. by all accounts an incredible person, an objectively great musician. god fucking damnit — crissy (@crissymilazzo) September 7, 2018

“people love you when they on your mind, a thought is loves currency” one of my favorite lyrics. R.I.P — Huey Mack (@HueyMack) September 7, 2018

Mac, I️ don’t have words. Only gratitude 🙏🏽 — Noah centineo (@noahcent) September 7, 2018

so sad. mac miller was a great dude. when i began my career he went out of his way to talk to me on the phone and give me advice. an amazing artist and human being — LD (@lildickytweets) September 7, 2018

This is a message for anybody in this game that’s going through something. If you don’t feel right, if you feel you have a substance problem, if you need a ear to vent to. If you uncomfortable talking to people around you. Please reach out to me. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 7, 2018

Nowadays all I do is shine, take a breath and ease my mind.



Mac Miller, the man who grew into something beautiful.



rest easy king, thank you for everything. You don’t understand how much you’ve help me. Much Love🖤 pic.twitter.com/Vp6uf8sQYT — Kyle B (@BigBoyBigs99) September 7, 2018

Never had the chance to meet Mac Miller but was a huge fan of his music. Our prayers go out to his family and friends. And for those struggling with addiction or know someone who is, please seek help you are not alone these things don’t just get better — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) September 7, 2018

I am so deeply saddened to hear of the passing of @MacMiller. Sending love and light to all of his friends, family and fans. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) September 7, 2018

I can’t keep losing friends like this...I wish I spent more time with you these past weeks...I’m so sorry... rip MAC...you wrote the soundtrack to my college years and I’m so happy I got to know you...this sucks this really really sucks. — CHARLIE PUTH (@charlieputh) September 7, 2018

If you or somebody you know is struggling with addiction, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).