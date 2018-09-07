image
Today's Top Stories
1
Witches Are Getting Dark Again
image
2
Secrets From Women Who Fake a Good Night's Sleep
image
3
I Found the World's Best Denim Jacket
TBS' "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee" For Your Consideration Event - Arrivals
4
Samantha Bee's New App Offers Civic Engagement, $$
image
5
The Absolute Best Coats for Fall, All Under $250

Mac Miller Found Dead at 26 Following Reported Drug Overdose

image
The Meadows Music and Arts Festival, New York, USA - 02 Oct 2016
ShutterstockCarl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

This afternoon, TMZ reported that rapper Mac Miller has been found dead in his home following an apparent drug overdose. Miller just released his fifth studio album, Swimming, last month. He's best known for his 2011 debut album, Blue Slide Park.

Here, celebrities and fans react to the singer's tragic death.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

If you or somebody you know is struggling with addiction, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image This Week in Timothée Chalamet, Sept. 7 Edition
image Prince Philip Makes Unexpected Visit to Film Set
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
34 Celebrity Cameos from 'Grey's Anatomy'
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend '100 Days Of Peace' Commemorative Concert See Harry and Meghan at the 100 Days to Peace Gala
TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS Why There's No School Pics of George and Charlotte
GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2018 - Red Carpet Arrivals Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Made Out in a Car
GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2018 - Red Carpet Arrivals Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are Everything
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend The WellChild Awards Watch Harry and Meghan's Swoon-Worthy PDA
Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles - August 17, 2018 Khloé Confirms Tristan Really Did Cheat on Her
Celebrities Attend The 2018 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 9 Priyanka and Nick Had a Date with Joe and Sophie