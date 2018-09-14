image
Chrissy Teigen Thinks Eating Her Placenta Helped Avoid Postpartum Depression With Her Second Baby

She struggled with the disorder after giving birth to Luna.

GOOD+ Foundation "An Evening Of Comedy + Music" Benefit
Getty ImagesManny Carabel

Always trust model and general relatable human, mom-of-two Chrissy Teigen, to always share the intimate information that you didn’t realize you needed to know until this very moment. Having previously spoken candidly and admirably about her experiences with postpartum depression in her first pregnancy, Chrissy has revealed her own secret to helping avoid the disorder the second time around. And truly, I can only hope you’re not having breakfast right now.

Appearing on CBS Sunday Morning’s 40th anniversary special, set to air in full on Friday evening, the Lip Sync Battle host credited an unconventional answer to keeping postpartum depression at bay following the arrival of her son, Miles Theodore. She ate her placenta because... well, Hollywood.

After hearing her delicious secret, host Rita Braver told her: "I don't think I can have you eating your placenta on primetime,” to which Chrissy was surprised."Really? That's not a normal thing?” She asked. “I'm in L.A., it's very normal. They grill it here! You can try some of mine after.”

Earlier this year, Chrissy admitted to Women’s Health that the birth of daughter Luna, now 2, with husband John Legend had left her in a difficult place mentally. “After Luna, I was drinking too much,” she explained. “I wasn’t eating as much because I was full from drinking. I wasn’t being good to my body. I remember being so bruised from nothing.” She went on to also reveal her decision to take anti-depressants and escape to a Bali wellness retreat in an effort to build herself back up.

And now, grilled placenta. Bon appetit!

