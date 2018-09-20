Thursday marked the launch of Meghan Markle's charity cookbook, "Together," which includes recipes from families of Grenfell fire victims and honors the community kitchen that helped them stay afloat. Alongside her mom Doria, just as stylish as her daughter in head-to-toe camel, and husband Prince Harry, Markle hosted the community kitchen cooks and other guests at Kensington Palace. She was intent on getting her hands dirty, at one point helping a chef serve a rice dish—even though, you know, she's a duchess now, and has an entire staff whose job is to wait on her. Casual.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In a video shared by royal reporter Omid Scobie on Twitter, you can see Markle helping a hidden-from-view cook—one from the community kitchen itself, a.k.a. Hubb Community Kitchen, according to Scobie—spoon what Scobie says is green rice into a large white plate. Meanwhile, husband Harry is busy chatting with Doria, who flew in from L.A. this week to support her daughter's first solo charity project as a role—and is rumored to be considering a move to the U.K. to be closer to Markle.

Meghan swapped her recent summer style for a fall-friendly outfit, wearing an electric blue Smythe coat, a black top by Tuxe, and a black skirt by Misha Nonoo. It is, as Scobie notes on Twitter, a combination of American and Canadian brands.

Meghan (in a @Smythson coat and @mishanonoo skirt) helping one of the Hubb women serve a dish of green rice while Doria and Harry chat. #CookTogether pic.twitter.com/K24dhVqDCY — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 20, 2018

In a speech made at the event, Meghan said of meeting the women of Hubb Community Kitchen:

I felt so immediately embraced by the women of the kitchen...Your warmth and your kindness, and also to be in this city and see in this one small room how multicultural it was. I felt, on a personal level, so proud to live in a city that can have so much diversity. That there are 12 countries represented in this one small room, is pretty outstanding.

Getty Images BEN STANSALL

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Markle, Ragland, Prince Harry, the women of Hubb Community Kitchen, and assembled press then enjoyed a selection of recipes from the book—including caramelized plum upside-down cake, and spiced mint tea, according to People.

So there you go. If Meghan freaking Markle is going to step in and help serve while her mom stands on by, looking proud, then you have no excuse not to do the same at Thanksgiving dinner this year. Sorry.