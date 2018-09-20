On the heels of debuting her charity cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook, Meghan Markle hosted a launch party at Kensington Palace to celebrate the news. On Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex arrived with her mother Doria Ragland and Prince Harry for the special day.

For the luncheon, Meghan wore a black turtleneck top by Tuxe, a pleated black skirt by Misha Nonoo, and Sarah Flint pumps. She covered up in a bright cobalt-blue coat by Smythe. This isn't the first time she's chosen an outerwear piece from this brand, she previously wore a beige wool coat from the label back in January. Meanwhile, Doria wore a monochrome beige ensemble and ditched the coat for a fringe shawl. The two were all smiles as they stepped out of the car.

Though you might be obsessed with her outfit, today it's really all about Meghan's cookbook. She worked with a small community kitchen in London to produce the published work as a way to help the victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy. All the recipes in the cookbook are by the cooks at the Hubb Community Kitchen initiative, who support residents affected by the Grenfell fire.

Check out photos from the event ahead, then shop Meghan's exact coat, skirt, and shoes. You can also purchase Together: Our Community Cookbook here.

