Meghan Markle's Cozy and Affordable Gap Cable-Knit Sweater Set Is, Unsurprisingly, Selling Out Fast

The Duchess of Sussex danced around the kitchen with her dogs while making banana pudding.

Meghan Markle cutting fruit on a kitchen table in her show With Love, Meghan
(Image credit: Netflix)
Meghan Markle's style choices regularly inspire royal fans, and one of her recent outfits is selling out exceedingly quickly. In an Instagram video, the Duchess of Sussex can be seen wearing a matching cable-knit sweater set from Gap, meaning that dressing like a member of the Royal Family isn't totally out of reach.

In the video, Duchess Meghan reveals she's making her grandmother's banana pudding recipe, the details of which are shared in the caption. At one point, Meghan takes a brief break to dance with her dogs, who have been watching her in the kitchen.

Meghan added her outfit, as well as her kitchen utensils, to her ShopMy store, allowing fans of the duchess to purchase her exact sweater set. Unfortunately, Gap's CashSoft Cable-Knit Sweater in Cream Beige appears to have sold out since Meghan wore it in her Instagram video. The matching pants are still available, but only in a select number of sizes, so admirers better act fast.

Duchess Meghan captioned her Instagram video, "I did a spin on my grandma's banana pudding recipe, making homemade vanilla pudding, layering in fresh chantilly cream (doesn't the word 'chantilly' make you think of that old Big Bopper song?!), with strawberries soaked in fresh lemon juice and a touch of sugar." She continued, "Of course, slices of banana and vanilla wafers layer in for this sweet treat we named after Lili. Chantilly Lili."

The Duchess of Sussex gave some added advice about how to make the delicious dessert, writing, "Top tip: if you're in a pinch, just use a box of old school vanilla pudding mix, or if you can't make the homemade chantilly cream, add vanilla extract and a touch of sugar into frozen whipped topping (you know the one!) Whatever you have time for, it will be delicious!" She continued, "To make the cookies into crumbles, place them in a ziploc bag and use a rolling pin to break them up—easy to do and adds great texture and finish!"

Thanks to Meghan, royal fans can both dress and cook like a duchess.

