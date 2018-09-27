image
Today's Top Stories
1
Stacey Abrams on Why Women Don't Report
image
2
The Only 5 Beauty Products You Need
Comic-Con International: San Diego - Season 2018
3
Jameela Jamil Wants You To Be Your Own Best Friend
image
4
These New Tech Products Will Change Your Life
image
5
Dr. Ford's Testimony Is So Hard to Hear

Here's Katie Holmes on Jamie Foxx's Lap in the PDA Moment We've Waited Years For

Finally.

image
Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx
Getty Images

In a world of Hailey Baldwin and Justin Biebers, of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidsons, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx stand out for keeping their relationship so top-secret, it might as well be in a file in an FBI cubicle. It's thought that the two have been secretly dating since 2013—yes, as in five years ago 2013—although they've never formally confirmed their relationship (just that they haven't split). On Monday, the couple were hanging out in Georgia, where Foxx is filming Just Mercy, and at one point Holmes sat in Foxx's lap.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Which doesn't sound like a big deal, right? But hear me out. We only started seeing photos of the two of them together this year, meaning they've been sneaking around for longer than an entire presidential term. This entire are-they-or-aren't-they has been a bigger mystery than Area 51. (I think, anyway.)

There's been talk that the two are keeping things "casual"—because, yes, I keep my casual flings to just five years, too—that they're getting married, that they're breaking up, that they're expecting a baby, you name it. Truth is, nobody really knows. Because they Literally. Never. Talk. About. It. Foxx even walked out of an interview instead of answering a question about Holmes.

So all we have to go off is the very, very rare photo of them together, in which they're hardly ever even touching anyway. But: This week, we have this!

Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx
Backgrid

I guess they're looking at a map? Or at their phone. Anyway, she's on his lap, which is adorable and makes me happy because they seem happy. From what I can tell. Which is very little. But still!

Related Stories
image
Someone Confirmed Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx
image
First Official Pics of Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Coach Core Awards Meghan and Harry Will Visit Sussex for First Time
image Leven Rambin on 'Lost Child' and The Supernatural
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Queen The Queen Was Pissed About a Scene in 'The Crown'
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Princess Eugenie's Celebrity Wedding Guest List
image Dean Unglert Disagrees with ABC's 'Bachelor' Pick
The Duchess of Sussex Opens 'Oceania' At The Royal Academy Of Arts Meghan Markle Is Now a Best-Selling Author
Comic-Con International: San Diego - Season 2018 Jameela Jamil Wants You To Be Your Own Best Friend
Reception To Mark Launch Of Tusk's US Patrons Circle Reese Witherspoon is a Real Kate Middleton Fangirl
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Sweden And Norway - Day 4 Kate is "Immensely Jealous" of Prince William
image Emilia Clarke is Hoping to Keep The Iron Throne